This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922

Athletic club to be talked over

Jack Routledge plans amateur organization

Tentative plans for the organization of an amateur athletic club on Coos Bay are being made by Jack Routledge, former instructor in similar organizations in Portland, and who is now located here.

Mr. Routledge has arranged for a luncheon at the Chandler at noon Thursday when the matter will be talked over with a number of businessmen.

Mr. Routledge’s idea is to organize along lines similar to the Multnomah Club, the members having to be elected. Classes for men, women, boys and girls will be formed. Boxing, wrestling, indoor baseball and other features will be put on for the men and boys and special features will be introduced for the women and girls.

It is believed that the armory can be secured for the club.

Powers to have all winter road

Citizens advance $10,000 to complete work

Start grading and graveling two and one-quarter miles on that end of road

POWERS — Fifty residents of Powers, known as the Powers Auto Club, have advanced $10,000 to complete about two and one-quarter miles of road into Powers, insuring an all-winter highway to Myrtle Point and Coos Bay.

Through an error last year, the notices of a special district levy were not posted and the county could not advance the work. Owing to the short distance to be completed, the auto owners decided that they would advance the money and rely on a special levy to be collected next year for repayment. E.J. Loney advanced the money on notes signed by the fifty members.

About a mile and a half has to be graded and graveled and three-quarters of a mile more graveled.

The work is now being vigorously prosecuted.

50 YEARS — 1972

Coos Bay included in agreement with Russia

WASHINGTON (UPI) — The United States and Soviet Union completed a shipping agreement over the weekend to increase port access between the two countries and to set the ground rules for the expected boom in U.S.-Russian maritime trade.

Included in the agreement was a provision that Russian ships will be able to use 40 U.S. ports on only four days notice — compared to 14 days notice required in the past. But Soviet ships which have called at Cuba, North Korea or North Vietnam will not be permitted to stop at U.S. ports.

Included in the 40-port agreement were Bellingham, Everett, Longview, Olympia, Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.; Astoria, Coos Bay and Portland, Ore., and Skagway, Alaska.

The maritime accord, which underwent tough negotiation following the big Soviet grain purchases, was signed at a closed ceremony Saturday at the Commerce Department. It goes into effect next Jan. 1.

New owners at Bandon Golf Course

BANDON — Morgan Streeter and his wife, Gary, are new owners of the Westmost Golf Course in Bandon, the most westerly golf course in the United States.

They purchased the nine-hole course recently from Mr. and Mrs. David Cox of Bandon.

The Streeters moved to Bandon from San Carlos, Calif., near San Francisco where he was a salesman for a pharmaceutical company.

The new owners have rental clubs, carts, pro shop with equipment for sale, snack bar, and are planning to put up a new clubhouse in the future. Streeter said, “It is a very challenging course. Johnson Creek runs through it and there are deer on the grounds, but it is playable all year long.”

Dam on the Millicoma

Residents voice concern

ALLEGANY — A strong turnout of residents of the Millicoma River area attended a special meeting at the Allegany School Wednesday night to hear from Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board Manager Cal Heckard regarding consideration of the West Fork of the Millicoma as a future water supply for the Bay Area.

Heckard fielded questions from the floor on the need for a water supply to serve increased populations and for industrial use in the Bay Area, but stated that no actual dam project is as yet proposed and no design plans are actually under way to build a dam.

He said surveys have been made that show the West Fork as the best source to tap for water due to heavy rainfall in the area and a proposed dame site would be in the Elkhorn Canyon at its narrowest point, about 4 ½ miles above the Vaughan Ranch.

Fear for the safety of her family and other persons living on the river was expressed by Mrs. Clay Hughes in the event the dam broke. Heckard told her, “I do not understand your concern about the safety of the dam,” and explained that “other engineering structures are used by people every day.” He added that before a dam could be built a permit would have to be obtained, geological studies completed to determine the best type of dam construction and that state and federal regulations would have to be met “to build the right kind of dam.”

Heckard also said that a vote would have to be taken of Coos Bay and North Bend residents that would be served by the dam to see if they want to finance it.

20 YEARS — 2002

Big fish, no tale

CHARLESTON — There’s a sign in Seahawk Seafoods that reads “Fish Stories Told Here.”

Word of a 43-pound Chinook salmon may sound like just another fish tale, but Seahawk owner George Paynter has proof that it isn’t. The Black-and-silver fish, affectionately called King Kong, sits in an ice slurry at the store until someone submits a high bid for it.

Paynter lifted it out of the ice and carried it to a cutting table, laying an average-sized king salmon next to the monster for comparison.

“It’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” Paynter said, filleting the smaller fish on the cutting table.

Commercial fisherman Thad Potter caught King Kong on Tuesday while fishing aboard the F/V Moon. He brought it in and sold it to Paynter on Wednesday.

Paynter said he’s taking bids on the fish, the proceeds of which will go to the Charleston Fishwives organization. The minimum bid starts at $3.45 a pound if the fish is bought whole — that’s a total of $148.35. Paynter will steak it or fillet it for free.

“I hope it finds a home,” Paynter said.

Potter and Paynter estimate King Kong to be between six and nine years old. The black color indicates some interaction with fresh water, Paynter said, but not enough to affect the meat. However, one more rain and the fish would have been up the river and gone, he said.

Local scientist studies seaweed

NEWPORT — Everyone has read something about the debates over commercial fishing and its effects on fish populations on the Oregon coast. But almost no one knows about the effects of harvesting seaweed commercially.

Before Oregon wades too far into the business, officials want to study the possible ramifications. Partnering with the state, an Oregon Institute of Marine Biology graduate student has started the research.

Seaweed or kelp might well be considered the trees of the ocean. The underwater forests make up an incredibly rich ecosystem, much like their onshore neighbors. But people don’t know whether it’s OK to clearcut them, or whether some might fare better if selectively cut or not harvested at all.

One year into a three-year study on the growth of several varieties of seaweed, John Young has made some interesting discoveries.

Young shared his observations and preliminary findings with Coast Watch volunteers Saturday in Newport. These are the people most likely to discover his plots in three South Coast locations in the inter-tidal zone as they keep watch over every mile of Oregon’s coastline. The volunteers were in Newport for the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition’s annual conference.

This past summer, Young set up plots in two areas at a state park near Brookings and one near Cape Arago, recording how several types of seaweed grow when cut. They varied from the small, bushy rockweed to the long-bladed kelp that washes ashore after storms. He found one type of long-leaf seaweed — Alaria Marginata to the scientific minded —actually grew faster when harvested in the spring. Four other types grew little or not at all when harvested.

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.