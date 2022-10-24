ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

This week in Coos County History

The World
The World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rWy4_0ikEFNu300

100 YEARS — 1922

Athletic club to be talked over

Jack Routledge plans amateur organization

Tentative plans for the organization of an amateur athletic club on Coos Bay are being made by Jack Routledge, former instructor in similar organizations in Portland, and who is now located here.

Mr. Routledge has arranged for a luncheon at the Chandler at noon Thursday when the matter will be talked over with a number of businessmen.

Mr. Routledge’s idea is to organize along lines similar to the Multnomah Club, the members having to be elected. Classes for men, women, boys and girls will be formed. Boxing, wrestling, indoor baseball and other features will be put on for the men and boys and special features will be introduced for the women and girls.

It is believed that the armory can be secured for the club.

Powers to have all winter road

Citizens advance $10,000 to complete work

Start grading and graveling two and one-quarter miles on that end of road

POWERS — Fifty residents of Powers, known as the Powers Auto Club, have advanced $10,000 to complete about two and one-quarter miles of road into Powers, insuring an all-winter highway to Myrtle Point and Coos Bay.

Through an error last year, the notices of a special district levy were not posted and the county could not advance the work. Owing to the short distance to be completed, the auto owners decided that they would advance the money and rely on a special levy to be collected next year for repayment. E.J. Loney advanced the money on notes signed by the fifty members.

About a mile and a half has to be graded and graveled and three-quarters of a mile more graveled.

The work is now being vigorously prosecuted.

50 YEARS — 1972

Coos Bay included in agreement with Russia

WASHINGTON (UPI) — The United States and Soviet Union completed a shipping agreement over the weekend to increase port access between the two countries and to set the ground rules for the expected boom in U.S.-Russian maritime trade.

Included in the agreement was a provision that Russian ships will be able to use 40 U.S. ports on only four days notice — compared to 14 days notice required in the past. But Soviet ships which have called at Cuba, North Korea or North Vietnam will not be permitted to stop at U.S. ports.

Included in the 40-port agreement were Bellingham, Everett, Longview, Olympia, Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.; Astoria, Coos Bay and Portland, Ore., and Skagway, Alaska.

The maritime accord, which underwent tough negotiation following the big Soviet grain purchases, was signed at a closed ceremony Saturday at the Commerce Department. It goes into effect next Jan. 1.

New owners at Bandon Golf Course

BANDON — Morgan Streeter and his wife, Gary, are new owners of the Westmost Golf Course in Bandon, the most westerly golf course in the United States.

They purchased the nine-hole course recently from Mr. and Mrs. David Cox of Bandon.

The Streeters moved to Bandon from San Carlos, Calif., near San Francisco where he was a salesman for a pharmaceutical company.

The new owners have rental clubs, carts, pro shop with equipment for sale, snack bar, and are planning to put up a new clubhouse in the future. Streeter said, “It is a very challenging course. Johnson Creek runs through it and there are deer on the grounds, but it is playable all year long.”

Dam on the Millicoma

Residents voice concern

ALLEGANY — A strong turnout of residents of the Millicoma River area attended a special meeting at the Allegany School Wednesday night to hear from Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board Manager Cal Heckard regarding consideration of the West Fork of the Millicoma as a future water supply for the Bay Area.

Heckard fielded questions from the floor on the need for a water supply to serve increased populations and for industrial use in the Bay Area, but stated that no actual dam project is as yet proposed and no design plans are actually under way to build a dam.

He said surveys have been made that show the West Fork as the best source to tap for water due to heavy rainfall in the area and a proposed dame site would be in the Elkhorn Canyon at its narrowest point, about 4 ½ miles above the Vaughan Ranch.

Fear for the safety of her family and other persons living on the river was expressed by Mrs. Clay Hughes in the event the dam broke. Heckard told her, “I do not understand your concern about the safety of the dam,” and explained that “other engineering structures are used by people every day.” He added that before a dam could be built a permit would have to be obtained, geological studies completed to determine the best type of dam construction and that state and federal regulations would have to be met “to build the right kind of dam.”

Heckard also said that a vote would have to be taken of Coos Bay and North Bend residents that would be served by the dam to see if they want to finance it.

20 YEARS — 2002

Big fish, no tale

CHARLESTON — There’s a sign in Seahawk Seafoods that reads “Fish Stories Told Here.”

Word of a 43-pound Chinook salmon may sound like just another fish tale, but Seahawk owner George Paynter has proof that it isn’t. The Black-and-silver fish, affectionately called King Kong, sits in an ice slurry at the store until someone submits a high bid for it.

Paynter lifted it out of the ice and carried it to a cutting table, laying an average-sized king salmon next to the monster for comparison.

“It’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” Paynter said, filleting the smaller fish on the cutting table.

Commercial fisherman Thad Potter caught King Kong on Tuesday while fishing aboard the F/V Moon. He brought it in and sold it to Paynter on Wednesday.

Paynter said he’s taking bids on the fish, the proceeds of which will go to the Charleston Fishwives organization. The minimum bid starts at $3.45 a pound if the fish is bought whole — that’s a total of $148.35. Paynter will steak it or fillet it for free.

“I hope it finds a home,” Paynter said.

Potter and Paynter estimate King Kong to be between six and nine years old. The black color indicates some interaction with fresh water, Paynter said, but not enough to affect the meat. However, one more rain and the fish would have been up the river and gone, he said.

Local scientist studies seaweed

NEWPORT — Everyone has read something about the debates over commercial fishing and its effects on fish populations on the Oregon coast. But almost no one knows about the effects of harvesting seaweed commercially.

Before Oregon wades too far into the business, officials want to study the possible ramifications. Partnering with the state, an Oregon Institute of Marine Biology graduate student has started the research.

Seaweed or kelp might well be considered the trees of the ocean. The underwater forests make up an incredibly rich ecosystem, much like their onshore neighbors. But people don’t know whether it’s OK to clearcut them, or whether some might fare better if selectively cut or not harvested at all.

One year into a three-year study on the growth of several varieties of seaweed, John Young has made some interesting discoveries.

Young shared his observations and preliminary findings with Coast Watch volunteers Saturday in Newport. These are the people most likely to discover his plots in three South Coast locations in the inter-tidal zone as they keep watch over every mile of Oregon’s coastline. The volunteers were in Newport for the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition’s annual conference.

This past summer, Young set up plots in two areas at a state park near Brookings and one near Cape Arago, recording how several types of seaweed grow when cut. They varied from the small, bushy rockweed to the long-bladed kelp that washes ashore after storms. He found one type of long-leaf seaweed — Alaria Marginata to the scientific minded —actually grew faster when harvested in the spring. Four other types grew little or not at all when harvested.

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
eastidahonews.com

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Logger Day Event, Curry Co., Oct. 27

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Associated Oregon Loggers (AOL), along with many other local professionals and organizations, has arranged the first “Logger Day” event in Curry County. Fourth and fifth grade students from Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings will come learn about the jobs people do in the woods to get wood products to consumers, and everything in between. From seeing and touching a fully loaded log truck, to watching how a drone is used in the woods, kids will have the opportunity to speak with professionals that spend their lives ensuring our community can provide a sustainable supply of forest products for generations to come. The goal of the event is to introduce and reinforce the career opportunities available in the forest sector by sharing a little of what is out there in our own backyard. AOL Logger Day Website: https://oregonloggers.org/page/LoggerDayRoadShow For questions about this event or future events, contact Sara Nelson (Associated Oregon Loggers) at snelson@oregonloggers.org or 971.900.9615 WHEN: Thursday, October 27 from 9:30AM to 1:30PM in celebration of National Forest Products Week : 2. WHERE: Events Center on the Beach, Gold Beach, OR (AKA Gold Beach Fairgrounds) Indoors (industry professionals) and Outdoors (equipment and demos); 3. WHO: Sponsored by: Northwest Community Credit Union; Curry County Department of Economic Development; Presenters/Companies Involved: Oregon Women in Timber (OWIT); Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Never Give Up (NGU) Logging; USDA Forest Service; Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA); Gold Beach Fire Department; Alpha Omega Trucking; Leatherneck Logging; JT & Sons; OSU Extension / 4H; Pacific Rim Logging; Zuber & Sons Logging; Rayonier Forest Resources; Associated Oregon Loggers (AOL).
CURRY COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC CREST TRAIL HIKER RESCUED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SAR

A Pacific Crest Trail hiker was rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., Klamath County Search and Rescue requested Douglas County SAR take a mission in the Diamond Peak Wilderness in Klamath County, due to that county not having available resources. O’Dell said a 57-year old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi of Weaverville, California had called 911 and reported he had tried to beat the incoming weather front but was unsuccessful and needed emergent assistance. Falsafi stated that all of his clothing, sleeping bag and other camping supplies had become soaked with rainwater and he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT

Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT

A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED AFTER ACCIDENT THAT LED TO POWER OUTAGE

The driver was cited after an accident led to a power outage in northeast Roseburg Friday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:30 p.m. 35-year old David Riggleman was driving east on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he fell asleep at the wheel. His van went over the south sidewalk and hit a power pole, completely shearing it off at the base. The collision caused a power line behind a business several blocks east to explode, which cut off power to a significant portion of the city. It also started a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by City of Roseburg firefighters.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
140
Followers
495
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy