North Bend, OR

North Bend agrees to raise sanitation fees

By By JULIE AKINS For The World
 5 days ago

The city of North Bend will increase sanitation fees by 5% despite arguments that the fees constitute a violation of the state’s law on excessive fees, according to an attorney representing Goodwill Industries who testified before the council at the October 11 regular business meeting.

Attorney Kevin Kono was not able to present his arguments prior to the council’s unanimous vote in support of the fee increase. But Kono spoke to it anyway naming Councilor Bill Richardson, who recused himself due to being the site manager for North Bend Sanitation, stating that should the fees increase it’s possible for him to benefit personally and financially. His recusal was accepted and Councilor Richardson left the room.

Kono then testified via Zoom and referred to the relationship between Richardson and North Bend Sanitation in his testimony.

“There’s no evidence this council has ever looked at whether the rates are fair and equitable,” said Kono referring to Oregon law. “You’ve increased the fees annually, just like you did now, ever since Bill Richardson was elected to council, but there’s never been a recommendation for proof of it being just and reasonable.”

Kono claimed the sanitation fees are higher than other jurisdictions and the city has yet to justify that.

“Mechanically, compact waste fees are grossly excessive. It’s three times more than most jurisdictions and you just approved a five percent increase," he said. "It’s over $2,600 for a 30-yard bin. It’s $800 in Roseburg and $700 in Eugene and most every other jurisdiction.”

Kono spoke in public forum and therefore the mayor and council, according to their council rules, did not offer a response to Kono. He didn’t indicate if his client, Goodwill Industries, planned any further response.

No other members of the public spoke to the issue of increased sanitation fees.

The North Bend City Council also took up the issue of nuisance complaints against the owners of a home on Pine Street. According to the city’s Public Works Director Ralph Dunham, the property is out of compliance due to untended vegetation and numerous “attractive hazards” such as vehicles and parts in the yards and public areas surrounding the home.

Dunham indicated the property has been out of compliance off and on for 17 years and as a result a lien may be placed on the property in an amount of $24,400 which increases daily by $500.

“The city’s goal is not to make money on this deal, but to abate the nuisance,” said Dunham.

Vera Styles, owner of the Pine Street property indicated that it’s her and her husband’s intention to clear the property but he has been ill. She told the council they have several vehicles in the front they are trying to sell in order the clear the property, they have metal haulers coming to remove any property left from the alley and they are putting up a fence and gate which can be locked in order to comply and block the view of their yard, also to comply.

“I know it doesn’t look the best yet, but the fence will be up and the neighbors won’t have to see it,” said Styles. “It’s a lot better than four weeks ago. My husband had COVID, and it was hard to get it done but it does look better than it did before.”

The North Bend City Council agreed to give Styles seven more days before official abatement begins.

Public Works Director Dunham also recommended lowering the fees against Styles to $2,000, saying that’s roughly the cost to cover the city’s expenses.

However, council in a second motion opted to reduce the fee but at a higher rate than Dunham suggested to $6,825 so date and $175 per day going forward. The fee also accrues a 9% interest rate.

The measure was passed unanimously.

Council’s final action was to accept an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to create a pedestrian crossing and light at Virginia Street and Marian in order to make the area safer for those traveling on foot.

Comments / 2

Brandon Harvey
4d ago

water is one of the most expensive utilities I have due to sewer fees. someone needs to investigate this because it is why everyone has a dead yard around here.

Reply
3
Robert Davis
4d ago

Is their anyone one on the North Bend city council who does not personally benefit from their political position???👎👎👎Sounds like we need a change up.It is the community that should be benefiting from their choices, not their check books!!!!such matters should be up for public vote. 🗳 MY ONLY HOPE IS THAT THIS STORY WAKES UP THE CITIZENS ⏰️🚨⏰️🚨

Reply
2
