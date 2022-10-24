ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

At The Library: A successful fundriaser, remembering Art Buschwald and new titles

By Phyllis Bernt, Library Board President
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 5 days ago

It isn’t even November, and the library already has much to be thankful for. Because of the hard work of countless volunteers and the generosity of local merchants and hotel owners, the library’s Fall Festival was a big success.

Fall Festival Committee members Rance Babb, Wanda Meyer Price, Roger Neugebauer and Linda Sugano lined up donated hotel stays, asked local merchants to donate gift certificates and organized the many details of the event.

Twenty-four talented volunteers donated craft items, jewelry and artwork. The library’s Pricing Committee facilitated the sale of cookbooks, how-to books and holiday titles. Dedicated volunteers set up displays, worked as cashiers and baggers and cleaned up at the end of the day. The library is grateful to all these volunteers for their time and talents.

The library is also grateful to the Hallmark Resort & Spa, Land’s End at Cannon Beach, the Ocean Lodge, the Stephanie Inn, the Tolovana Inn, and 65 restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, grocery stores, clothing stores, yoga studios and other businesses for their generous support.

There is good reason to be thankful for dedicated volunteers and generous local businesses because they make it possible to provide entertaining and thought-provoking books, like a recently acquired biography of an American satirist who, in his own wacky way, explained how Americans celebrate being thankful.

The satirist was Art Buchwald and the biography is “Funny Business: The Legendary Life and Political Satire of Art Buchwald” by Michael Hill.

While Buchwald was in Paris as a columnist for the Herald Tribune, he wrote one of his most popular columns: a tongue-in-cheek attempt to explain the origins of Thanksgiving Day to a French audience, complete with fractured French translations.

He explained that the “Pelegríns” (French for “cloaks”) landed in Plymouth (now a famous “voiture Americaine,” or American car). He told the unrequited love story of Miles Standish, whom he called Kilometrus Deboutish, which roughly translates as Kilometers Uprightish.

In the middle of the skewed historical facts and fractured French, Buchwald also injected sly references to the slaughter of Native Americans in the 1600’s and American laws limiting immigration in the twentieth century.

This mixture of gentle humor with pointed comments was Buchwald’s approach to political satire. While he delighted in making people laugh, he was first and foremost a satirist, a job which he described as having to wake people up so they will wake themselves.

Buchwald took pride in not being “preachy.” Instead of preaching about the use of literacy tests in the South, Buchwald wrote a column about the experience of a fictional African American scholar who translated three Chinese stories and deciphered hieroglyphics from the Rosetta Stone but was not allowed to register to vote because he made an error reading one of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Meanwhile, Buchwald pointed out, a white applicant was praised when he spelled cat K-A-T.

Buchwald’s approach to satire worked. In the 1960s and 1970s, Buchwald’s column was syndicated in 550 newspapers in 100 countries. He had his own radio show and a weekly spot on “60 Minutes.” He was a sought-after lecturer and speaker who hobnobbed with politicians, movie stars, musicians and famous authors.

It was an unlikely life for a high school dropout whose childhood was spent in foster homes, and who, at the age of 17, used forged papers to join the Marines during WWII. After his military service, he used the GI Bill to study at USC and then, in 1948, in Paris, where he lied his way into a job with the Herald Tribune.

After 14 years in Paris, Buchwald moved to Washington D.C., where he wrote for the Washington Post until his death in 2006. Though Buchwald satirized presidents, congressmen, senators, lobbyists, bureaucrats and anyone else needing to be satirized, he was a much-loved figure in Washington, with admirers on both sides of the aisle, from Ted Kennedy to Barry Goldwater.

Buchwald was beloved because his humor, as Dave Barry noted in his eulogy, was “funny without being mean-spirited, without being vicious, without being hateful.”

In writing “Funny Business,” Michael Hill explains that he was not trying to write a definitive biography of Art Buchwald. Instead, he hoped to create “poignant scenes, vignettes, and comic capers, all designed to capture the life and times of one of America’s greatest humorists” by weaving together Buchwald’s correspondence, articles, speeches and selections from his columns.

Hill is an independent researcher who has worked with the likes of Ken Burns, David McCullough, Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss. He puts his research experiences and skills to work in this book to create a sometimes-funny, often-bittersweet picture of a gentle, fun-loving, smart, funny, decent man writing during a simpler time. In the current scorched-earth political climate, it’s hard not to feel a bit nostalgic for Buchwald’s kinder life and times.

During September the library added the following seven fiction books: “Shrines of Gaiety” by Kate Atkinson, “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, “Less is Lost” by Andrew Sean Greer, “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, “The Secret Life of Sunflowers” by Marta Molnar, “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell and “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout.

Seven mystery titles added were “Treasure State” by C.J. Box, “The Rising Tide” by Ann Cleeves, “The Bullet that Missed” by Richard Osman, “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn, “Murder on the Vine” by Camilla Trinchieri, “Spells for Forgetting” by Adrienne Young and “Marple: Twelve New Mysteries 2022.

Six nonfiction books added were “American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy” by David Corn, “The Storm is Here: An American Crucible” by Luke Mogelson, “Fen, Bog and Swamp” by Annie Proulx, “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur” by David H. Wilson and “Solito” by Javier Zamora.

