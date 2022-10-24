ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

ALA Queen Creek wins back-and-forth thriller over Higley

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek needed a stop to secure a victory over Higley Thursday night, something that had come sparingly throughout most of the game and especially in the first half. The Patriots were holding on to a one-score lead over the Knights, who had the ball at the...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

2 MCC adjunct faculty members named ‘outstanding’

Mesa Community College Cultural Science Department professor Rod Golden and Education Studies Department instructor Dawn McGraw Wilkinson have been named Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award recipients for 2022. “I am honored to be recognized by my colleagues for the work I’m doing at MCC,” said Golden, who has taught at the...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Basha knocks off top-ranked Chandler in defensive battle

Basha’s defense had done its job limiting the Chandler offense all night. All it needed was an answer from the offense. Tied at 7 against No. 1 Chandler with about 2 minutes to play in regulation, the Bears got it. Junior quarterback Demond Williams fired a pass down field...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy