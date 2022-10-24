ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado

After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
TRINIDAD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board

Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
DURANGO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout

Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | Why you should vote for alcohol delivery

As with every election in a state possessing such an affinity for plebiscitary eruption as Colorado, there are a number of propositions and constitutional amendments presented to the voters on this year’s ballot. There are some good ones — Amendment E extending the homestead property tax exemption to the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s auto market faces challenges but outperforming U.S. as a whole

Beset by economic headwinds, Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 14.5% through the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Supply chain issues, limited inventories, surging inflation and increasing interest rates...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate

Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy