Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout
Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
coloradopolitics.com
SLOAN | Why you should vote for alcohol delivery
As with every election in a state possessing such an affinity for plebiscitary eruption as Colorado, there are a number of propositions and constitutional amendments presented to the voters on this year’s ballot. There are some good ones — Amendment E extending the homestead property tax exemption to the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s auto market faces challenges but outperforming U.S. as a whole
Beset by economic headwinds, Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 14.5% through the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Supply chain issues, limited inventories, surging inflation and increasing interest rates...
coloradopolitics.com
WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
coloradopolitics.com
Challengers to Colorado's large capacity magazine ban withdraw request for injunction
The plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Colorado's decade-old ban on large capacity gun magazines have withdrawn their request for a judge to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the law. Last week, the National Foundation for Gun Rights and two Colorado residents abandoned their attempt to obtain near-term relief from the...
coloradopolitics.com
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG Phil Weiser was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show.
coloradopolitics.com
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Jill D’Alessandro to head museum’s textile art and fashion department
News: Jill D’Alessandro has been appointed director and curator of the Denver Art Museum’s Avenir Institute of Textile Art and Fashion. For the past 21 years D’Alessandro, who will start in January, has been curator-in-charge of costume and textile arts for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court orders judge to reconsider drastic reduction to $33 million wrongful death verdict
Colorado's second-highest court has ordered an Arapahoe County judge to reconsider her decision to slash a jury's $33 million verdict to just $436,070 against a man who was speeding at 99 mph before he ran a red light and killed another motorist. Although District Court Judge Elizabeth Volz applied the...
Comments / 0