The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO