Scottsdale, AZ

New business flocking to area

The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Prickly Pear Fest educates guests on the cactus

Prickly pear cactus can be used in a variety of ways—especially in food. The Holland Center’s Desert Awareness Committee is hosting its annual Prickly Pear Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, to highlight the plant. Twelve stations will be dedicated to different parts of the process of using the...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
State’s largest tree moving into the Outlets

The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
PHOENIX, AZ

