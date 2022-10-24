ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington

(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington

After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday. “This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city...
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
Northeast Texan fights against Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project

BOGATA, Texas — The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project continues to be a hot topic in Northeast Texas. This proposal would clear farmland in the area and flood the Sulphur River to create the reservoir. Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain all the...
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Amazon and One Medical Have Landed in Dallas

Amazon’s most recent foray into the healthcare space has expanded into Dallas. After an agreement was signed for a nearly $4 billion acquisition by Amazon, primary care provider One Medical now has two Dallas locations and is looking to grow again in North Texas before the end of the year. So what makes One Medical different, and what caught Amazon’s eye?
A Record Year at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Fair of Texas is celebrating a record year. According to the fair, the 2022 State Fair of Texas welcomes a record-breaking 2,547,289 fairgoers. “At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community,” said State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. “There is...
Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas

Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
