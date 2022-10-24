Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
US News and World Report
Czech Protesters Call for New Government, Direct Gas Talks With Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague's main square was the third organised by far-right...
Comments / 0