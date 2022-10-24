ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dusty Baker takes another shot at elusive title with World Series appearance

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — He led the franchise to a World Series appearance 20 years ago before losing to the then-Anaheim Angeles in seven games. Perhaps the name “Russ Ortiz” will bring back a certain memory for San Francisco Giants fans.

Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland

Dusty Baker, the Giants’ manager from 1993-2002, is back in the World Series. Even if they are not rooting for the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, Giants fans might be rooting for Baker for that reason.

It’s no secret Baker, 73, is inching closer to retirement. With his ALCS win over the New York Yankees, Baker will manage in his third World Series — a third crack at getting that elusive World Series ring.

Baker lost in 2002 as the Giants manager and again in 2021 when the Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves in six games, according to Baseball-Reference. In his 25-year managerial career, Baker was named NL Manager of the Year in 1993, 1997 and 2000 — all with the Giants.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros will be in Houston on Friday. The Astros finished the regular season with an AL-best 106-56, and the Phillies finished the regular season with an 87-75 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

