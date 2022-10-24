ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton.

The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department.

There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash.

It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.

