Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton

A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton.

The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department.

There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash.

It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.