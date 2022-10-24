Read full article on original website
The Rise and Fall of Uber-Ambitious Politician Kevin de León
Politicians can be Democrats, Republicans, or independents. They can be liberal or conservative, smart or dull, honest or corrupt, effective or bumbling. However, a very telling characteristic is whether they have a sense of personal identity independent of their political careers or whether their careers are their identity. To the...
Mobile phones give researchers a deeper look into living homeless in L.A.
L.A. County relies on a controversial point-in-time count to estimate the homeless population. Cellphones are giving researchers a day-to-day picture.
Pelosi’s Husband Beaten at SF Home by Assailant With Hammer
WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,...
