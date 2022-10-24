ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GV Wire

The Rise and Fall of Uber-Ambitious Politician Kevin de León

Politicians can be Democrats, Republicans, or independents. They can be liberal or conservative, smart or dull, honest or corrupt, effective or bumbling. However, a very telling characteristic is whether they have a sense of personal identity independent of their political careers or whether their careers are their identity. To the...
GV Wire

Pelosi’s Husband Beaten at SF Home by Assailant With Hammer

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,...
