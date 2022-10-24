Read full article on original website
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Renovations planned for Allendale Park
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester Parks & Recreation department plans to have around $200,000 worth of renovations done to the sports courts in Allendale Park. Due to the poor condition of the courts and the drainage issues caused by its location, the department hopes to have it redone and moved a little closer to the parking lot. Park Planner Jeff Feece said an investment like this is worth it for the community.
Man sentenced for Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Skylight installation to close Rochester Public Library for one day
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday. “As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
Funding and staffing issues hurting rural ambulance and EMS
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities. A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
"Murder for Two" at the Rochester Civic Theatre
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre is putting on their production of the whodunit musical comedy "Murder for Two." Although the show was cast in late July, rehearsals didn't start until October 10th. That means that all the character work, choreography, staging, and set building was done in a little over two weeks. Actor Jeff Anderson said that the limited time frame wasn't the only challenge he faced.
Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
