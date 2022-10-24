Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Beyond the Scare: Niles Scream Park
Spooky season doesn’t have to run just through October. Whether you are picking pumpkins or indulging in fall treats, getting scared is on everyone's radar!. But did you know getting spooked at the Niles Scream Park provides more treats then tricks?. "We scare because we care," says Niles Scream...
abc57.com
Momentum in Mishawaka: All-new City Hall unveiled Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The City of Mishawaka unveiled its $20 million investment into an all-new city hall. Thursday, the public was invited to an open house to view the new amenities. "It's that hometown touch," said Dave Wood, mayor of Mishawaka, "and we try to provide that." The new city hall...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation looking to hire skate guards for winter season
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Indiana Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire skate guards for the upcoming winter season at NIBCO Water & Ice Park. Pay starts at $12 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation. Those who apply must also be...
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Dispatch to host blood drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- St. Joseph County Dispatch will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will be held at 58266 Downey Avenue in Mishawaka. Donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey. Anyone looking to donate can sign...
abc57.com
Bethel University receives grant to expand summer camps
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Lily Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation, recently awarded $188,537 in grant money to Bethel University. The funds will be directed towards Bethel's Indiana Youth programs on campus and will be used with the intention of expanding on-campus academic summer camps. Camps will focus on nursing,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event
BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
abc57.com
Michiana's Menu: Taste of Thai and Mexican cuisine at Cinco 5 International
SOUTH BEND, Ind., -- In the heart of Downtown South Bend you may ask your coworkers, "well what kind of cuisine do you want? Mexican? Maybe some Thai food?’. At Cinco 5 International, at first glance, the chips and salsa may indicate that you’re at a Mexican restaurant, but the Thai egg rolls say otherwise.
wfft.com
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
inkfreenews.com
Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates
WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for string of armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for several armed robberies that happened in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office. Quadre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of brandishing a...
Comments / 2