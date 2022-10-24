ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Beyond the Scare: Niles Scream Park

Spooky season doesn’t have to run just through October. Whether you are picking pumpkins or indulging in fall treats, getting scared is on everyone's radar!. But did you know getting spooked at the Niles Scream Park provides more treats then tricks?. "We scare because we care," says Niles Scream...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Momentum in Mishawaka: All-new City Hall unveiled Thursday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The City of Mishawaka unveiled its $20 million investment into an all-new city hall. Thursday, the public was invited to an open house to view the new amenities. "It's that hometown touch," said Dave Wood, mayor of Mishawaka, "and we try to provide that." The new city hall...
MISHAWAKA, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Dispatch to host blood drive

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- St. Joseph County Dispatch will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will be held at 58266 Downey Avenue in Mishawaka. Donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey. Anyone looking to donate can sign...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Bethel University receives grant to expand summer camps

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Lily Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation, recently awarded $188,537 in grant money to Bethel University. The funds will be directed towards Bethel's Indiana Youth programs on campus and will be used with the intention of expanding on-campus academic summer camps. Camps will focus on nursing,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event

BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
BREMEN, IN
wfft.com

Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator

Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates

WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country

A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy