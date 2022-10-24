ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cricket-Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points. It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game...
Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan set to march on Islamabad to demand snap polls

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gathered hundreds of supporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls. Since being ousted in April...
Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC

(Reuters) – Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya’s Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.

