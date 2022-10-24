Read full article on original website
Cricket-Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points. It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game...
Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan set to march on Islamabad to demand snap polls
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gathered hundreds of supporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls. Since being ousted in April...
Soccer-Mexico’s injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Sevilla winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club’s coach Jorge Sampaoli has said. Corona, who has 71 caps for Mexico and has scored 10 goals,...
Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC
(Reuters) – Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya’s Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.
