Seoul: North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles Friday, South Korea’s military said, Pyongyang’s latest move ratcheting up tensions with the United States and its allies. The North launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast around midday, according...
US Asserts Determination to Maintain Peace Across Taiwan Strait
State department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Wednesday the United States’ determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that differences between Beijing and Taipei are resolved peacefully. With regard to Taiwan, the U.S. will be "standing up for the...
This is not the time to abandon North Korean denuclearization
The recent spate of North Korean missile tests has resurrected the “denuclearization vs arms control” debate. Eleven United Nations resolutions require Pyongyang to denuclearize by abandoning its nuclear and missile programs in their entirety. Arms control advocates deride this as an unrealistic policy goal and call, instead, for freezing North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. But they have yet to provide a convincing argument that an arms control approach would be any more successful at curbing the North Korean threat — or even induce Pyongyang to resume negotiations, for that matter. The regime has rejected all U.S. and South Korean entreaties for dialogue for several years.
China Remains Top Threat in New US National Defense Strategy
Pentagon — China remains the top challenge to U.S. national security interests, while Russia remains an "acute" threat as it continues its brutal war in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's newly released National Defense Strategy. "The [People's Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with both the...
White House: Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 U.N. climate change summit on November 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade," the White House said Friday. Biden will then be in Cambodia November 12-13 to participate in the...
Official Poll Finds Young Chinese Look Down on US, West
Taipei, Taiwan — A poll conducted by one of China's official media outlets found that as many as 90 percent of the nation's young people look at the West and the United States as equal to China or even look down on them. The survey of 1,655 people aged...
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Ukraine Reports More Russian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
Ukraine’s state energy company said Thursday it was limiting electricity use in multiple regions of the country after Russian attacks overnight targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo said damage from the strikes included equipment in the central part of the country. It said restrictions on power use are necessary to avoid...
Analysts Fear Philippines May Be Drawn Into Taiwan-China Conflict
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The Philippines would face difficult choices during a Taiwan-China conflict that could pit its growing interest in Chinese investment against its long-term relationship with its treaty ally, the United States, according to analysts. Manila might also find itself drawn into a conflict, whether it chooses to...
Putin Says West Playing 'Dangerous, Bloody Game'
In a foreign policy speech Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of trying to dominate the world, saying the coming decade will be one of the most dangerous since the end of World War II. In a lengthy speech in Moscow during the opening session of Valdai Discussion...
White House: Russia May Be Advising Iran on Dealing with Protesters
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed Wednesday that the Biden administration supports the people of Iran, and said there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in dealing with Iranian protesters. "We stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to...
United States to Put United Nations Focus on Iran Protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N....
UN Following Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Places
The United Nations is using satellites to follow what Russia is doing to Ukraine’s historical buildings and its cultural heritage. The organization said there are more than 200 structures that have been damaged or destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UNOSAT, the satellite agency, and UNESCO, the educational,...
Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills
Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 28
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:02 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that fighting is heating up around the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The city has stayed in Ukrainian hands, stymying Moscow’s efforts to capture the entire Donbas region.
How Companies Are Dealing with US Restrictions on Chip Exports to China
The U.S. Commerce Department announced a series of new trade restrictions earlier this month that banned the export of some computer processing chips to China. The restrictions affect not only U.S. businesses selling to China, but also any company whose products contain American chip technology. The U.S. government action has many companies considering how to move forward under the new rules.
Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Pakistan Journalist Amid Surging Political Tensions
Islamabad, pakistan — Thousands of people arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the funeral of a highly regarded investigative journalist killed under mysterious circumstances while in self-exile in Kenya. The funeral was held amid allegations that his death stemmed from a crackdown on media in Pakistan. Arshad Sharif, 50,...
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
UN Wants Ukraine, Russia to Extend Black Sea Grain, Fertilizer Export Deal
United Nations — The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security. It also called for the full implementation of a...
