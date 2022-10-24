Biden slams GOP-led efforts to block 'gender-affirming healthcare' for transgender youth

Read full article on original website
Tigerbear Dufour
5d ago
This 80 year old man is one of this biggest racist,Liar.Hes the one that was against gays in military,Same sex marriage, Segregation,Got out of military service because he claimed Asthma as a teenager Although he played football and was a lifeguard in high school... Graduated 76 out of 85: students.He claimed to be top of his class🤣🤡
Reply
16
Shawn Webb
5d ago
these Democrats are trying to turn our country into Sodom and Gomorrah
Reply
19
