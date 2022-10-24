Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
wchstv.com
Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
wymt.com
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
wklw.com
Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy
A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
WKYT 27
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
cartercountytimes.com
AS WE SEE IT: Does Grayson need another stop light?
I was running a little behind getting newspapers to the Grayson post office last Wednesday morning. It was frustrating. I don’t like running late. (Though I usually am despite my best efforts.) But, if you believe in such things, I may have had a guardian angel looking out for me when a Rowan County school bus held me up near Haldeman earlier that morning.
wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
wymt.com
Former school building serving up screams
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - People looking for something spooky to get into this Halloween weekend can check out a local haunt called the West Russell ScareHouse. It’s a former school building that has sat vacant for years. Now every October, the former school is occupied by a gang...
livability.com
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
WKRC
Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
wymt.com
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice. West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water...
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
