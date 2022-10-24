Read full article on original website
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
The Classic Films Steven Spielberg Nearly Directed, From 'Rain Man' to 'Harry Potter'
Does any director have a better filmography than Steven Spielberg? It’s all a matter of opinion, but when you see a list that includes Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can — and you’re not even a quarter of the way through — it becomes hard to argue otherwise. In his 50-plus years in the industry, Spielberg has left a mark no other director can compete with, and his films continue to delight everyone from the most casual of moviegoers to the most ardent of critics. Even as he nears his 80th birthday, he is still reliably making films that rival his greatest work. With The Fablemans looking to be the latest candidate for his late-career masterpiece, the power of his filmography looks set to grow even further.
What 'Rings of Power' Does — And Can Do — Better Than Peter Jackson's Films
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is considered by some to be the greatest film trilogy ever made. The critical reception would seem to agree as well, as it has cemented itself in cinematic history with a grand total of 17 Academy Awards and nearly $3 billion at the box office, as well as winning Best Picture for 2003.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
‘Lord of the Rings’ Characters Ranked By Intelligence
With the season finale of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power having aired, both old fans and new are being drawn to one of the best fantasy franchises in history, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings. In revisiting these movies, many people will both discover and rediscover their incredible intricacy and absolutely iconic characters. What makes these characters so fantastic of course, is that Tolkien imbued his own heart into them, and in many cases his own brilliant mind.
How Hiro Murai Creates Cinematic Masterpieces for TV
Television director Hiro Murai has a knack for creating shows that feel cinematic. Whether directing a comedy or drama, his love of high-contrast visuals, gallows humor, and evocative camera movement elevate any script to a whole new level. Hallmarks of Murai's style include aerial shots, smooth camera movement, and auditory crescendos that amp up a sequence's tension. He's a master when it comes to encasing a shot in darkness, drawing the viewer's eye to a particular focal point. To further understand how Murai achieves his enviable style, this article will examine 3 unique season premieres directed by Murai and describe how he made each of them exemplary.
MCU: 5 Most Imminent Deaths (& 5 No Saw Coming)
Despite being lighthearted films, death has been integral to the MCU since the start, shaping both heroes and villains. Agent Coulson's (Clark Gregg) death drove The Avengers to become an unbreakable team, while the death of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl)’s family led Zemo to instigate an internal conflict that broke them up.
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure: 14 Best Low-Budget Movies of the '80s, According to IMDb
Some movies earn their cult status by creating rich, believable characters and engaging narratives. Then there are films such as The Room and Sharknado, which have been critiqued as some of the worst movies ever made, but they’ve still amassed a cult following. This recalls an apt proverb: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” By breaking the “rules” of filmmaking, trash cinema exists in its own space, outside the mainstream. In other words, they’re so bad they’re good.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
