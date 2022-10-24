Read full article on original website
Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in Baltic Sea
Russia has accused British Navy personnel of being involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.The two major Baltic Sea supply routes from Russia to Europe were destroyed in “powerful explosions” last month, in what is being investigated as an act of sabotage by Germany, Sweden and Denmark.Moscow has repeatedly claimed that allegations it was behind the attack are “stupid” and has sought to blame the West.Now Vladimir Putin’s regime has directly accused the UK – a Nato member – of being involved in an attack upon critical Russian infrastructure.“According to available information, representatives of this unit...
Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China's increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
