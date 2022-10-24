Russia has accused British Navy personnel of being involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.The two major Baltic Sea supply routes from Russia to Europe were destroyed in “powerful explosions” last month, in what is being investigated as an act of sabotage by Germany, Sweden and Denmark.Moscow has repeatedly claimed that allegations it was behind the attack are “stupid” and has sought to blame the West.Now Vladimir Putin’s regime has directly accused the UK – a Nato member – of being involved in an attack upon critical Russian infrastructure.“According to available information, representatives of this unit...

26 MINUTES AGO