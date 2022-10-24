Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China's increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.
Disillusioned Palestinian voters may shape Israeli election
KUFR QASEM, Israel, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Disillusionment with politics among Palestinian citizens could help determine next week's election in Israel where former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is bidding to return to power, just a year after an Arab party joined an Israeli government for the first time.
