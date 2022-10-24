Read full article on original website
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals
Ukrainian military officials say Russian troops are moving moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region
In Iran, women are protesting the hijab. In India, they're suing to wear it
India's Hindu conservatives are championing Iran's female Muslim protesters. But they oppose Muslim students in southern India who are fighting for the right to wear the hijab in schools.
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
This is not the time to abandon North Korean denuclearization
The recent spate of North Korean missile tests has resurrected the “denuclearization vs arms control” debate. Eleven United Nations resolutions require Pyongyang to denuclearize by abandoning its nuclear and missile programs in their entirety. Arms control advocates deride this as an unrealistic policy goal and call, instead, for freezing North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. But they have yet to provide a convincing argument that an arms control approach would be any more successful at curbing the North Korean threat — or even induce Pyongyang to resume negotiations, for that matter. The regime has rejected all U.S. and South Korean entreaties for dialogue for several years.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline
Russia’s defence ministry has accused British navy unit representatives of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.No evidence was given in support of this claim, though the allegation comes after the West suspected that Moscow was responsible for the explosion.The ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by...
