Paris Baguette, the Korean bakery chain with Bay Area stores, is being boycotted after horrific factory death
People have taken to Twitter and urged others to stop buying from Paris Baguette.
SFGate
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
Amid Elon Musk buyout, some Twitter workers are seemingly filled with dread
"At this point there is no upside left."
Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China's increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.
SFGate
Asian Cinema Is Addressing Humanity’s Challenges Better Than U.S, and European Film, Says Tokyo Festival’s Ishizaka Kenji
The Tokyo International Film Festival puts considerable store behind its Asian programming. But defining the definition of that sector, its health and direction are all up for debate. Variety caught up with senior programmer Ichizaka Kenji for a reset. More from Variety. What are the standards and principals you adhere...
