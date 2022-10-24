ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China's increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.

