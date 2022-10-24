ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana

It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
So Far, Young People Are Vastly Out Numbered At Texas Midterm Polls

I voted this past Monday for the midterm elections because the seats that are up for grabs are incredibly important to my day to day life as a Texan. The Governor and the Lieutenant Governor are powerful positions in Texas. I know this because I received the most basic civics education and I actually paid attention. Again, it's that whole "this directly effects my life" thing.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Texans Misspell This Word The Most

Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents

Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
An O’Donnell High School Teacher has Been Accused of Enticing a Child

An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer released a statement Thursday stating that on Tuesday, October 18, the school was alerted that an O'Donnell High School employee had been communicating inappropriately with a high school student.
