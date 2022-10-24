Read full article on original website
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana
It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
So Far, Young People Are Vastly Out Numbered At Texas Midterm Polls
I voted this past Monday for the midterm elections because the seats that are up for grabs are incredibly important to my day to day life as a Texan. The Governor and the Lieutenant Governor are powerful positions in Texas. I know this because I received the most basic civics education and I actually paid attention. Again, it's that whole "this directly effects my life" thing.
Early Voting Begins In Texas, Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting is now underway across the State of Texas. Millions of Texans will head to the polls over the next two weeks before the November 8th Election to cast their votes for the candidates they feel best represent them. Early Voting in Texas will last until Friday, November 4th....
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Governor Greg Abbott Holding Campaign Event In Lubbock On Tuesday
If you are still waiting to hear Texas Governor Greg Abbott address your concerns about the border, the grid, property taxes, school security, and any other issue or issues you want to hear about, you have a chance to see the Governor at a campaign event on Tuesday. Early voting...
Did You Know This Popular Dating Show is Based in Texas?
If you are a big fan of reality television, specifically dating shows, then you are probably familiar with Netflix’s show ‘Love Is Blind’. The third season was recently release and the drama is just as hot as usual. If you are a few episodes into season three...
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Some Texas Lakes
All I have ever known is that you need a fishing license to fish in the great state of Texas but that is actually not true for all bodies of water. While Texas hosts a free fishing day every year to get new fishermen to get out and try fishing anywhere in the state without a license. Our great state also does something else as well!
Texans Misspell This Word The Most
Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents
Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
How to Get Free Condoms, At-Home HIV Tests & More By Mail In Texas
I would hope that if you are over 18, you both understand and practice safe sex, if you happen to be sexually active. However, Texas, along with other Southern states, has a huge amount of reported sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancies. That isn't to say that the South is ignorant or irresponsible:
My Friend Found Something Disturbing Inside A Texas Watermelon
Texas watermelons are delicious and amazing (and some are still even in season!). Watermelons, in addition to being a sweet treat, are relatively low in calories (47 calories per cup) and are packed with Vitamin C. Watermelons are wonderful and I am a big fan. I have a friend who...
Looking to Get a Doberman? Consider Adopting from This Texas Rescue
One of the many misunderstandings people have about animal rescue is that they can’t find purebred dogs to adopt. When in reality, there are so many pure-bred dogs that end up in shelters, just like mixed breeds do. Keep in mind that mixed breeds actually tend to be healthier...
An O’Donnell High School Teacher has Been Accused of Enticing a Child
An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer released a statement Thursday stating that on Tuesday, October 18, the school was alerted that an O'Donnell High School employee had been communicating inappropriately with a high school student.
