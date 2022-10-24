ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
RICHMOND, CA
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School

SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
SAN MATEO, CA
Suspect Arrested In Connection With September Robbery

Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a suspect in connection with a September robbery. John Louis Downs III, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 8, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park

A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
SAN JOSE, CA
Man On Motorcycle Dies In Solo Crash

PETALUMA (BCN) A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma, according a statement released by the California Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was riding a Harley Davidson northbound on the highway just north of Pepper Road at about 1:11 p.m., using the middle lane and right lane to maneuver through traffic, according to the CHP.
PETALUMA, CA
Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies In Bike Collision

Retired Stanford University water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died Tuesday after crashing his bicycle on Canada Road, according to Stanford and law enforcement officials. The Redwood City CHP office received a call at roughly 4:05 p.m. Tuesday about a cyclist that collided with a San Mateo County Public Works Department street sweeper that was parked on the right shoulder, according to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.
STANFORD, CA
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-292300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...43 to. 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10...
SACRAMENTO, CA

