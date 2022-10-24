Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School
SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
Longtime San Francisco sandwich shop Marina Sub closed — but not for good
"We are going to keep the same exact sandwiches that they used to have. Same exact bread, same exact taste ..."
Berkeley's 99 Cents Only Store inside old Rivoli Theatre to be turned into housing
The retail chain store is known for "extreme value."
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
Suspect Arrested In Connection With September Robbery
Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a suspect in connection with a September robbery. John Louis Downs III, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 8, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
PG&E turns lights back on after more than 5,000 without power in SF
PG&E restored power to more than 5,000 customers in San Francisco after an outage on Wednesday afternoon.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis said it canceled a conservative student-run event Tuesday evening because of a fight outside the venue, including some who might have worn Proud Boys apparel. The event was organized by student organization affiliate Turning Point USA at UC Davis and featured Stephen Davis. However,...
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park
A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
Man On Motorcycle Dies In Solo Crash
PETALUMA (BCN) A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma, according a statement released by the California Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was riding a Harley Davidson northbound on the highway just north of Pepper Road at about 1:11 p.m., using the middle lane and right lane to maneuver through traffic, according to the CHP.
CHP asks for help identifying driver that hit 6-year-old in East Bay
CHP is calling on the public to help identify a driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies In Bike Collision
Retired Stanford University water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died Tuesday after crashing his bicycle on Canada Road, according to Stanford and law enforcement officials. The Redwood City CHP office received a call at roughly 4:05 p.m. Tuesday about a cyclist that collided with a San Mateo County Public Works Department street sweeper that was parked on the right shoulder, according to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-292300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...43 to. 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10...
Man Gets 6 Years For Identity Theft After Stealing Over $1Ook From Victim's Accounts
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man was sentenced to over six years in prison Tuesday for convictions of nine counts of bank fraud stemming from his theft of a person's identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Reginald Lamont Thomas, 47, used a person's information to take over their checking and savings...
