KHQ Right Now

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Intruder beats Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home. An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...

