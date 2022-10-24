Read full article on original website
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
