Brazilian legend and former Barcelona player doesn’t see Lionel Messi and Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Neymar to team up with youngsters for Brazil at World Cup
SAO PAULO (AP) — When Brazil started playing Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha on the flanks during World Cup qualifying, Neymar surprised his coach by praising his new attacking teammates. “These kids are wicked, boss,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Tite, who recalled the conversation in a recent interview with...
Flops, thrashings and financial ruin: A timeline of how it all went wrong for Barcelona
Barcelona's fall from grace is an epic tale of mismanagement, dumb luck and transfer howlers - and it all stems from Neymar leaving...
Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sensational Move For Lionel Messi
Manchester City are one of the Premier League clubs eyeing PSG's Lionel Messi, according to a report.
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Gerard Pique could have to wear Shakira’s name on his Barcelona shirt in awkward move after split from pop star
BARCELONA defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his shirt in an awkward situation at the Nou Camp. Reports in Spain say the Colombian singer could be the next to benefit from the Catalan club’s sponsorship with Spotify after they opted to wear the OVO owl on their jersey in Sunday’s El Clasico.
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others
Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.
Haaland out of Man City's game at Leicester with ankle knock
Striker Erling Haaland has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem
Leicester v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Brendan Rodgers’ side face a test of their upturn in form with the champions in town. Join Barry Glendenning
