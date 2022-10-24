ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘He could have moved earlier’: Lance Stroll refuses to take blame for ‘deadly’ crash with Fernando Alonso

By Aniket Tripathi
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Brian M
4d ago

A deadly crash where nobody dies. Sounds like this "journalist" still has a lot to learn.

Reply(2)
18
Fight Orwellianism
4d ago

Stroll has no business in F1 other than the fact his father owns the team.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title

Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.Hamilton has...
topgear.com

Mexican GP: what time is the race? And can anyone beat Verstappen?

F1 visits Mexico City this weekend, and Max Verstappen is on the hunt for a record-breaking 14th win of the season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We’re almost at the end of the 2022 season now, with the Mexican Grand Prix the first of three races left to complete before the drivers trade in their helmets for Christmas party hats.
The Independent

Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever

Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix preview

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 20, the Mexican Grand Prix, taking place at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The annual race, officially the Mexico City Grand Prix, runs on a 2.7-mile circuit that lies at an altitude of close to 7,500 feet. Thinner air density makes the engines work harder, and generating sufficient cooling and downforce are also more of a challenge. The return of ground effects this season should shake things up a bit.
FanSided

Formula 1: 3 things to watch for as the season winds down

The 2022 Formula 1 season has been the year of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. But there is still plenty up for grabs as the season approaches its finale. Fresh off one of the most exciting Formula 1 seasons in years, the 2022 campaign failed to live up to the hype of the previous year. Max Verstappen has put up a near historic performance, and Red Bull have emerged as the top team by a country mile.
The Spun

Formula 1 Announces Punishment For Red Bull

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, recently discovered that Red Bull went past the budget cap in 2021. On Friday, an official punishment was handed down to Red Bull. Red Bull has received a $7 million fine from FIA. Additionally, the team has been given a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research. They have a year to spread out their reduction of wind tunnel time.
BBC

Mexico City Grand Prix second practice: Leclerc crashes

11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 13. Alex Albon (Williams) 14. Lando Norris (McLaren) 15. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 17. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Top 10. 1. George Russell (Mercedes) 2....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

On this day in 2017: Lewis Hamilton wins fourth world title in Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time on this day five years ago, despite a dramatic opening-lap collision with rival Sebastian Vettel.Hamilton’s fourth drivers’ championship saw him become Britain’s most successful Formula One racer, overtaking Sir Jackie Stewart’s haul of three titles.At the Mexican Grand Prix, pole-sitter Vettel, Max Verstappen and Hamilton – who started third – were three abreast on the way down to the first corner.Vettel clashed wheels with Verstappen before hitting the back of the Red Bull, allowing Hamilton to move ahead at turn three, before the German then hit the back...
Yardbarker

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy