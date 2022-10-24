‘He could have moved earlier’: Lance Stroll refuses to take blame for ‘deadly’ crash with Fernando Alonso

Read full article on original website
Brian M
4d ago
A deadly crash where nobody dies. Sounds like this "journalist" still has a lot to learn.
18
Fight Orwellianism
4d ago
Stroll has no business in F1 other than the fact his father owns the team.
5
Lewis Hamilton admits Red Bull's budget cap breach has triggered 'spirit-breaking' memories of his controversial title defeat by Max Verstappen on final lap last season
Lewis Hamilton thought he had laid to rest the ghost of dramatically losing the Formula One title in Abu Dhabi last December. But the Mercedes driver has admitted the grim memories came flooding back once he learned of Red Bull's budget cap breach from last season. The seven-time world champion...
Lewis Hamilton CONFIRMS he will open new contract talks with Mercedes in ‘next few weeks’ and calls team his ‘family’
LEWIS HAMILTON has confirmed he plans on extending his contract with Mercedes and race in Formula One into his 40s. The seven-time F1 world champion, 37, has a contract at Merc until the end of 2023, guaranteeing at least another season. And despite previously saying that he did not envision...
My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title
Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.Hamilton has...
topgear.com
Mexican GP: what time is the race? And can anyone beat Verstappen?
F1 visits Mexico City this weekend, and Max Verstappen is on the hunt for a record-breaking 14th win of the season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We’re almost at the end of the 2022 season now, with the Mexican Grand Prix the first of three races left to complete before the drivers trade in their helmets for Christmas party hats.
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix preview
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 20, the Mexican Grand Prix, taking place at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The annual race, officially the Mexico City Grand Prix, runs on a 2.7-mile circuit that lies at an altitude of close to 7,500 feet. Thinner air density makes the engines work harder, and generating sufficient cooling and downforce are also more of a challenge. The return of ground effects this season should shake things up a bit.
Formula 1: 3 things to watch for as the season winds down
The 2022 Formula 1 season has been the year of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. But there is still plenty up for grabs as the season approaches its finale. Fresh off one of the most exciting Formula 1 seasons in years, the 2022 campaign failed to live up to the hype of the previous year. Max Verstappen has put up a near historic performance, and Red Bull have emerged as the top team by a country mile.
Formula 1 Announces Punishment For Red Bull
Formula One's governing body, the FIA, recently discovered that Red Bull went past the budget cap in 2021. On Friday, an official punishment was handed down to Red Bull. Red Bull has received a $7 million fine from FIA. Additionally, the team has been given a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research. They have a year to spread out their reduction of wind tunnel time.
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix second practice: Leclerc crashes
11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 13. Alex Albon (Williams) 14. Lando Norris (McLaren) 15. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 17. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Top 10. 1. George Russell (Mercedes) 2....
On this day in 2017: Lewis Hamilton wins fourth world title in Formula One
Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time on this day five years ago, despite a dramatic opening-lap collision with rival Sebastian Vettel.Hamilton’s fourth drivers’ championship saw him become Britain’s most successful Formula One racer, overtaking Sir Jackie Stewart’s haul of three titles.At the Mexican Grand Prix, pole-sitter Vettel, Max Verstappen and Hamilton – who started third – were three abreast on the way down to the first corner.Vettel clashed wheels with Verstappen before hitting the back of the Red Bull, allowing Hamilton to move ahead at turn three, before the German then hit the back...
Sporting News
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
Horner Predicts Impact of ‘Draconian’ Punishment on Next Year’s F1 Car
The Red Bull team boss said the reduction in aerodynamic testing will “have a material effect on our performance.”
