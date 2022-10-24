“You a total jerk” Martina Navratilova pounds on activist for making fun of Democratic politician John Fetterman who’s recovering from stroke

Hey Democrats .. Americans are rejecting your Cult of criminals and side Street attractions and are sick of your appalling behavior. We the People are voting all the garbage out.
lady?, you were a tremendously good tennis player in your day. if you want to talk about tennis I will respect your opinion. otherwise you are an obnoxious celebrity abusing your status. you know nothing about most people's daily life as yours had been one of privilege. sit behind your security protected walls in a millions of dollar home and quietly fade away.
I don’t ridicule Fetterman for having a stroke - don’t know anyone who does. I know a lot of people who ridicule him for wanting to empty prisons, let our murderers, oppose fracking in a state whose economy depends a lot on energy, and, most cringe-worthy, for standing in front of a crowd and announcing “my name is John Fetterwoman!!”
Comments / 81