A new exhibition of material from Nirvana’s legendary Australian tour reveals it was almost canceled due to Cobain’s poor health. In a new exhibition of material, curated by Stephen “Pav” Pavlovic, who was a music promoter in the 90s, a plethora of new information came out about Nirvana’s one and only Australian tour. Pav was the one who originally booked Nirvana for the tour, and drove the ban around in his band from venue to venue.

2 DAYS AGO