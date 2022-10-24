Read full article on original website
Katy Perry wants us all to know her eye glitch is just a ‘party trick’
What a strange week in music it’s been. There was the fake rumour about the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. There was everything Kanye did and said. And there was also Katy Perry, whose eye glitch had many fans worrying for her health. A clip of her recent Las...
In-demand producer Fred again.. releases new album
Groundbreaking producer Fred again.. is heading to Australia next year, but before that, he released his new studio album, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), today. The notable album title has precedent for the English musician, continuing his diaristic approach to music: his two previous albums were called Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) and Actual Life (February 2nd-July 19th), both released last year.
The Living End, Xavier Rudd & more announced for Twilight At Taronga
The lineup for the summer concert series Twilight At Taronga has been revealed, featuring the likes of Xavier Rudd and Daryl Braithwaite. Held at the picturesque setting of Sydney Harbour, Twilight At Taronga is set to take place from Friday, February 10th to Saturday, March 11th, providing almost a month of huge music acts and entertainment.
MAFS Olivia appears to post her sleepover with ex Jackson on Instagram
MAFS star Olivia has appeared to post a video of her ex-boyfriend Jackson snoring next to her in her Instagram story. Olivia first shared a video on the platform that showed her and Jackson out together for drinks at a bar. The next slide on Olivia’s story was the juicy...
Tones and I’s massive eight figure fortune revealed
Tones and I has come a very long way from her days of busking and living in a van – it’s been revealed that the ‘Dance Monkey’ singer is reportedly worth a massive $35 million dollars. The singer’s financial worth has debuted Tones and I, real...
The Project star makes pregnancy announcement live on air
The Project star Rachel Corbett announced live on air that she is pregnant with her first child. “I can no longer hold it in as the wardrobe department is sick of trying to hide it. I’m pregnant!” Rachel told viewers and her co-stars, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly.
Someone big is looking to replace Keith Urban on ‘The Voice’ Australia
Keith Urban recently said he would be stepping away from judging on The Voice Australia and his replacement is a big international star. The Australian country music singer, Keith Urban, will officially be stepping away from The Voice Australia. Seven has confirmed that his replacement will be a major international star that will serve as a judge for The Voice Australia 2023.
DJ Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly” from aortic aneurysm
Music producer DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” in his sleep at a Spanish Villa, his reps have confirmed. The cult music maker, real name Matthew Ward, reportedly suffered an aortic aneurysm last Thursday. The sad news was confirmed by Defected Records, who wrote in a statement: “We...
Sophie Monk says Love Island will be ‘a lot looser’ than other seasons
Sophie Monk has given some insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of Love Island, saying that “it’s a lot looser” than previous seasons. “It’s a lot looser. Because it’s not on prime time and it’s digital, which is the future,” she told Kyle Sandilands on Kyle and Jackie-O show today.
Nirvana’s only Australian tour was almost cancelled due to Cobain’s health
A new exhibition of material from Nirvana’s legendary Australian tour reveals it was almost canceled due to Cobain’s poor health. In a new exhibition of material, curated by Stephen “Pav” Pavlovic, who was a music promoter in the 90s, a plethora of new information came out about Nirvana’s one and only Australian tour. Pav was the one who originally booked Nirvana for the tour, and drove the ban around in his band from venue to venue.
Frank Ocean is launching new radio show ‘Homer Radio’ on Apple Music
Frank Ocean fans can get excited for a new radio show from the acclaimed hip-hop aritst, that has debuted on Apple Music. Ocean describes his new radio show, titled Homer Radio, as a “one hour window into what plays around [their] office after hours.”. ‘Homer’ refers to the jewelry...
Florence + the Machine extend Australian tour with A Day on the Green show
Florence + the Machine have extended their upcoming Australian tour with an A Day on the Green show in Queensland. Florence Welch and her band will now perform at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, located at Mount Cotton, on Saturday, March 18th (see full dates below). It brings the total amount of shows on the Australian leg of her Dance Fever Tour to seven.
Listen to ‘Heartbreak High’ alum Ayesha Madon’s new single
Have you seen the reboot of Heartbreak High? Of course you probably have. Netflix decided to revive the iconic 90s Aussie show this year, and it’s proved to be a wise decision: the new Heartbreak High has remained in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix Down Under. It also spent three weeks in the global top 10, showing that there’s a global appetite to watch the chaotic events of Aussie high school life.
Eurodance idols Vengaboys are touring Australia next year
The Vengabus is Vengaboys are coming.. To Australia and New Zealand next year!. Frontier Touring Australia has announced that the nostalgic band will be visiting Cairns, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney Perth and Auckland in February next year. “In the summer of February 2023, Frontier Touring, Arena Touring and...
