ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Elk River police report: Stolen vehicle found in Elk River; 10 riffles shipped to local business; and man in vehicle, huffing

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 5 days ago

Abandoned vehicle traced to Anoka County theft recovered in Elk River at Oak Crest Apartments

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A vehicle stolen in Anoka County has turned up in Elk River.

Police were called at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to a report of a vehicle parked for two weeks. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the vehicle was in a parking lot at Oak Crest Apartments, 380 Third St.

The vehicle was found unlocked and confirmed as stolen. No keys were located.

An Anoka County deputy asked that the vehicle be towed to the Collins Brothers lot in Elk River.

In shipping mix-up, NAPA gets 10 rifles

Ten rifles in a large box apparently intended for a business in Plymouth were inadvertently delivered to NAPA Auto Parts in Elk River.

Police were called to the auto parts store at 17137 Yale St. at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, after the rifles showed up. One bar code label out of several had NAPA’s address on it, according to the police report.

The delivery service planned to pick up the package of rifles and either deliver it to the intended location or back to the original shipper.

Man slumped over wheel, huffing

A report of a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle led police to a 38-year-old Minneapolis man, who was arrested.

Police responded to the vehicle parked in a driveway in the 12900 block of 196th Avenue in Elk River at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Police made contact with the driver, who was huffing air duster cans, according to the police report. He failed standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested.

Tools stolen from pickup bed

Multiple tools were reported stolen from the bed of a pickup parked in the driveway in the 18800 block of Concord Street in Elk River.

The theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Teen driver falls asleep; vehicle rolls

A passerby reported a vehicle rollover at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 21100 block of Highway 169 in Elk River.

A 16-year-old Zimmerman girl was the driver; police found her inside the vehicle with minor injury, according to the police report. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for further assessment.

She told police that she was driving home from a football game in Alexandria when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Boy, 14, accused of inappropriate video

Police are investigating a report of criminal sexual misconduct after a 14-year-old boy allegedly sent an inappropriate video of himself to a juvenile female. Gacke said the video was then disseminated to other students.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Hammer drill, dog training collar stolen

Asset protection at Menards in Elk River filed several delayed reports of thefts. Among the stolen items are a Bosch hammer drill worth $319, a dog training collar and pet supplies that totaled approximately $200, and a number of items totaling $1,632.

The thefts were reported to police on Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18.

DWI arrests

• A 17-year-old Elk River boy was arrested for DWI after police responded to a report of a male slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle in the driveway to a school in the 11000 block of Industrial Circle in Elk River. The call came in at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

• A 42-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested after police observed a vehicle with an unsecure front license plate cut across an exit lane line to continue east in a construction area, weaving. The vehicle was stopped at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near highways 10 and 169 in Elk River. The driver was found to have restricted driver’s license requirements, including ignition interlock. There was no ignition interlock in the vehicle and the driver was impaired, according to the police report.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old Princeton man for DWI after stopping a vehicle for lane violations and speed. The stop was made at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River.

• A 38-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of a traffic complaint at 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The vehicle was located in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River. After field sobriety testing, the driver was arrested.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze

Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
689
Followers
483
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy