Elk River police report: Stolen vehicle found in Elk River; 10 riffles shipped to local business; and man in vehicle, huffing

Abandoned vehicle traced to Anoka County theft recovered in Elk River at Oak Crest Apartments

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A vehicle stolen in Anoka County has turned up in Elk River.

Police were called at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to a report of a vehicle parked for two weeks. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the vehicle was in a parking lot at Oak Crest Apartments, 380 Third St.

The vehicle was found unlocked and confirmed as stolen. No keys were located.

An Anoka County deputy asked that the vehicle be towed to the Collins Brothers lot in Elk River.

In shipping mix-up, NAPA gets 10 rifles

Ten rifles in a large box apparently intended for a business in Plymouth were inadvertently delivered to NAPA Auto Parts in Elk River.

Police were called to the auto parts store at 17137 Yale St. at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, after the rifles showed up. One bar code label out of several had NAPA’s address on it, according to the police report.

The delivery service planned to pick up the package of rifles and either deliver it to the intended location or back to the original shipper.

Man slumped over wheel, huffing

A report of a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle led police to a 38-year-old Minneapolis man, who was arrested.

Police responded to the vehicle parked in a driveway in the 12900 block of 196th Avenue in Elk River at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Police made contact with the driver, who was huffing air duster cans, according to the police report. He failed standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested.

Tools stolen from pickup bed

Multiple tools were reported stolen from the bed of a pickup parked in the driveway in the 18800 block of Concord Street in Elk River.

The theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Teen driver falls asleep; vehicle rolls

A passerby reported a vehicle rollover at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 21100 block of Highway 169 in Elk River.

A 16-year-old Zimmerman girl was the driver; police found her inside the vehicle with minor injury, according to the police report. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for further assessment.

She told police that she was driving home from a football game in Alexandria when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Boy, 14, accused of inappropriate video

Police are investigating a report of criminal sexual misconduct after a 14-year-old boy allegedly sent an inappropriate video of himself to a juvenile female. Gacke said the video was then disseminated to other students.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Hammer drill, dog training collar stolen

Asset protection at Menards in Elk River filed several delayed reports of thefts. Among the stolen items are a Bosch hammer drill worth $319, a dog training collar and pet supplies that totaled approximately $200, and a number of items totaling $1,632.

The thefts were reported to police on Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18.

DWI arrests

• A 17-year-old Elk River boy was arrested for DWI after police responded to a report of a male slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle in the driveway to a school in the 11000 block of Industrial Circle in Elk River. The call came in at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

• A 42-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested after police observed a vehicle with an unsecure front license plate cut across an exit lane line to continue east in a construction area, weaving. The vehicle was stopped at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near highways 10 and 169 in Elk River. The driver was found to have restricted driver’s license requirements, including ignition interlock. There was no ignition interlock in the vehicle and the driver was impaired, according to the police report.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old Princeton man for DWI after stopping a vehicle for lane violations and speed. The stop was made at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River.

• A 38-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of a traffic complaint at 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The vehicle was located in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River. After field sobriety testing, the driver was arrested.