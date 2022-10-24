Growing future leaders, one 4-H’er at a time

More than 275 youth participate in 4-H in Sherburne County

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Seven 4-H clubs in Sherburne County are working to develop future leaders as they “learn by doing” — the 4-H slogan.

In an update to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Danielle Ganje said more than 275 youth and 80 adult volunteers are involved in 4-H in the county.

Ganje is the University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H youth development in Sherburne County.

She said many of the 4-H clubs in the county are located in Elk River; there also is a club in Big Lake and Becker.

Club members take part in many facets of 4-H.

More than 140 4-H club youth participated in the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this past year, up 28% from last year. The most popular project by far is crafts and fine arts, Ganje said. Photography, video, foods and nutrition, science and woodworking are other popular areas.

When it comes to animal projects, horse, rabbit and dog are the most popular with Sherburne County 4-H’ers, Ganje said.

Fourteen local youth went on to the Minnesota State Fair to show their animals this year, while 22 showed their 4-H projects in the 4-H building at the State Fair.

Local 4-H’ers also competed in the state shoot competition and the state horse and dog shows, she said.

The 4-H program is for youth in kindergarten through one year past high school.

Youth don’t have to live in Sherburne County to participate in a club in the county. Ganje said 4-H clubs in Sherburne County draw from neighboring areas including Anoka and Wright counties.

Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, whose district includes the Zimmerman-Princeton area, said a number of youth in her area are active in 4-H in Mille Lacs County.

“We work to serve all students where it makes sense for their family,” Fobbe said.

New staff focus on horticulture, small farms and local foods

Sherburne County commissioners also heard from two new University of Minnesota Extension employees working in Sherburne, Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties.

Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture. She started her new job in August.

Originally from Illinois, she has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from Utah State University and a master’s degree in crop science from the University of Illinois.

“Extension has always been part of my life,” she said. “I was a 4-H’er, my mom was a Master Gardener, so this program has always meant a lot to me.”

Anthony Adams is the new small farms/local foods Extension educator. He began his new job in September.

He previously worked as an interim Extension educator for horticulture and also worked on the Farm Information Line in Minnesota.

Before that, he was working on a master’s degree in aquaculture and aquatic science through Kentucky State University. Adams has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and biology from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Lori Vicich, University of Minnesota Extension regional director, said the new small farms/local foods position makes sense, as small farms and local foods are an economic driver in Sherburne County.

“You are, I think, the only county in the state who can boast more farms today than you had years ago, and that is because you have more smaller farms,” she told the County Board.

Farms in the county produce everything from Christmas trees and potatoes to cut flowers and maple syrup, she said.

Farm Family of the Year recognized

The Sherburne County 2022 Farm Family of the Year, Dudley’s Syrup Company, was also recognized at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

The Dudleys began in 2011 by tapping just 14 trees. This past season they tapped 730 maple trees and more than 700 birch trees to make maple syrup, birch syrup and maple sugar. They sell their products at farmers markets in Princeton, Elk River, Otsego and Big Lake.

Vicich said the Dudleys live by the motto “Money does grow on trees.”