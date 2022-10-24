Elk River City Council approves CUP for Jackson Hills development

The Elk River City Council voted Oct. 17 to approve a conditional use permit to establish a planned unit development for phase two of the Jackson Hills development. The project would consist of three 44-unit apartment buildings.

Residents spoke at previous Planning Commission meetings and expressed concern about soil and site suitability, land use guidance, public utilities and traffic. Staff said the property is a low- lying property with “challenging” soils.

Several residents spoke at the council meeting on Oct. 17 in favor of the project, saying Elk River would need apartments to deal with a projected increase in population. One resident spoke against the project and said the site would make it difficult to construct and maintain an apartment building.

The Jackson Hill II Apartments will be located north of Jackson Hills 1 and the Elk River Boys and Girls Club and east of Lion John Weicht Park.