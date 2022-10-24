Mobile dental services in the works

A plan is in the works to offer mobile dental services at three locations in Sherburne County, beginning later this year.

To that end, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Oct. 18, to accept an $82,947 Blue Cross Blue Shield Racial and Health Equity Grant.

The primary goal of the grant is to expand dental services in Sherburne County to low-income, uninsured, and/or Black, Indigenous, multi-racial or persons of color by bringing mobile dental services to three locations, according to county documents.

Under the plan, a mobile dental clinic would initially be offered once a month at three locations: Open Doors for Youth in Elk River, the Zimmerman Community Event Center in Zimmerman and Promise Neighborhood in southeast St. Cloud. Children’s Dental Services would provide a full range of dental services at the sites for children and adults.

Organizers are looking at rolling out the program in December.