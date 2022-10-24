ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Sherburne County snowplow operator ‘one of the best’ in the state

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 5 days ago

A Sherburne County Public Works employee, Kevin Davis, has placed third in the Minnesota snowplow “roadeo” competition out of 78 participants statewide.

“So we have one of the best snowplow drivers in the state,” County Administrator Bruce Messelt told the County Board in making the announcement at the Tuesday, Oct. 18, County Board meeting.

The annual snowplow “roadeo” competition is held at St. Cloud’s public works facility during the annual Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo.

Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

