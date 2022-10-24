Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
WJCL
Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Melissa Highsmith was a 21- month old toddler when her 22-year-old mother placed an ad in the paper seeking a daytime babysitter. In August of 1971, the toddler was kidnapped by her babysitter in Fort Worth, Texas. After being missing for 51 years, she might have been found alive.
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.
Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department identified a man accused in a deadly Wednesday night shooting at a hotel off Holiday Drive. Michael Profit was arrested on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the Hampton Inn shortly after 9:00 p.m. […]
live5news.com
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
wpde.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
live5news.com
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
Police investigating social media post made by Mount Pleasant student
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a student at Lucy Beckham High School. School leaders said there was no threat directed at the campus. The school’s principal, Anna Dassing, sent out a message to families Thursday morning saying she was alerted to posts on social media […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
Officials: Car hits deer, crashes into Johns Island home after losing control
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District said a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a home on Johns Island Thursday morning. According to officials, fire crews and Charleston County EMS responded around 2:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly hit a deer before losing control of the car and striking a house […]
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
