ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy