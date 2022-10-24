ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China's increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.

