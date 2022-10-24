Read full article on original website
Binance Taps Inswitch for Fiat/Crypto On-and-Off Ramp Services in LatAm
The leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has partnered with Inswitch, a US-based global embedded financial technology company, to offer fiat and crypto on-and-off-ramp services to Latin Americans. The service will enable them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the region, Inswitch announced on Wednesday. Inswitch noted that its on-and-off-ramp services are...
Prime Time: Liquidity Between Retail and Institutional Trading
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is almost here, with only a few more weeks until its anticipated opening on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. As one of the largest events of this fall calendar, FMLS will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, showcasing its largest content stream to date. In terms...
SEBA Bank Offers NFT Custody amid Market Uncertainty
SEBA Bank, a Zug-headquartered digital asset banking platform, launched a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) custody solution on Wednesday to secure clients’ assets. The newly announced service includes every Ethereum-based NFT, including ‘blue chips’ like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes collections. Non-fungible tokens are blockchain-based and represent digital value in...
ECB hammers euro down, earnings roil Wall Street
An overload of crucial events has left global markets on edge, with investors still trying to digest policy decisions from the European and Japanese central banks, the latest GDP report from the United States, and a flurry of corporate earnings that warned of economic storm clouds. In euro land, the...
UK FCA Rejects 20% of Firms Applying for Authorization
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it now rejects—at first attempt—one in five firms that apply for authorization in contrast to 1 in 14 last year. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer of the financial markets regulator, stated this on Thursday in a draft of the speech he delivered on Thursday at the Lord Mayor’s City Banquet at Mansion House.
Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss
Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
FX Trading Becomes a $7.5T ADV Market, London Losing Steam
The global foreign exchange (forex) trading market touched $7.5 trillion in average daily transactions last April, which is a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2019. It was an all-time high for the FX market amid volatility across global markets. The market grew by 30 percent in the...
CME Group Posts Solid Q3 Profits amid Surge in Trading Volumes
CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a major US derivatives exchange , has published its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2022. A 26% increase in trading volume guaranteed robust results compared to the previous year, generating substantial revenue and net income growth. CME's total revenue for the...
UK Court Winds Down Fraudulent Crypto Firm PGI Global
The High Court in the UK has closed down PGI Global UK Ltd for running a cryptocurrency trading scam and defrauding investors. In addition, the Official Receiver appointed a liquidator for the process of shuttering. The company's sole director, Ramil Ventura Palafox, who lives in the United States, did not...
TickTrade’s James Cusack Joins Lucera as MD and Head of Sales for EMEA
James Cusack, the Managing Director (MD) of TickTrade Systems, has joined Lucera Financial Infrastructures as the MD and Head of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Cusack departed TickTrade Systems, an end-to-end FX trading and payments solutions provider, after over two and a half years. He joined...
The Networking Blitz Opening Party – Are You Ready?
There is less than one month to go until Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), taking place on November 21-23, 2022, at Old Billingsgate. The flagship summit will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary this November, kicked off by the annual Networking Blitz. This year will mark a new venue for Networking...
eToro Acquires Portfolio Management Tool BullSheet
EToro announced on Thursday its acquisition of Bullsheet, a provider of portfolio management tools exclusively to eToro users. The platform was developed by two cousins, Filipe Sommer and João Ramalho Carlos. Bullsheet is a tool specific to eToro users, allowing them to manage investment by analyzing and diversifying portfolios....
Dollar slides and equities extend gains on bets for less hawkish Fed
Pound gains on Sunak’s pledges, Aussie up on CPIs. Wall Street adds to gains on bets of slower Fed hike pace. Dollar loses more ground on less aggressive Fed hopes. The US dollar underperformed against all the other major currencies on Tuesday as weak data added to hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.
Top 5 Tech Trends for Payment Fintechs in 2023
Payment Fintechs are known for their groundbreaking products, incredible flexibility, and user empowerment. They’re lean, they’re mean, and they mean business. In the fast-paced world of finance, gaining competitive advantage is a synonym to staying ahead of the curve. With banks still struggling in their push for innovation,...
