After a robust rally over the week, the crypto market is crashing at present as soon as once more. The Bitcoin worth has fallen by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $20,309. The crypto market is crashing as Amazon missed the mark on its earnings report. Consequently, Amazon’s shares have fallen by 13%. They fell to as a lot as 21% after lacking their fourth-quarter gross sales prediction by a large margin.

1 DAY AGO