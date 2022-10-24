Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
What the Russia-Ukraine war has revealed about crypto
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has tested the capabilities of crypto in a real-world conflict where sanctions and inventive blockchain crowdfunding models abound. The war, which is drawing into its ninth month, has uncovered a raft of blockchain benefits, such as the capacity to support humanitarian endeavors. It has also revealed how much control national authorities can exert over crypto networks.
CoinTelegraph
Vietnam's prime minister calls for crypto regulation: Report
Pham Minh Chinh, the prime minister of Vietnam, has reportedly said the country’s government should study crypto regulation, in part based on residents continuing to trade digital assets despite their lack of legal recognition. According to an Oct. 24 report from online news outlet VnExpress, Chinh hinted that a...
CoinTelegraph
Aussie federal budget reaffirms BTC won’t be treated as foreign currency
The first federal budget under the Anthony Albanese led-government has outlined that Bitcoin (BTC) will continue to be treated as a digital asset, and not taxed like a foreign currency. This clarification comes in response to El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal tender in September last year, with the...
CoinTelegraph
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
