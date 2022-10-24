ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate importance of national politics, media access

By Antoinette Grajada, Arkansas Advocate
 5 days ago
kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana encouraging airport tourism

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Aviation Section is releasing a new program aimed toward driving tourism to Louisiana airports. The Louisiana airport passport program, called Fly Louisiana, is designed to encourage pilots and aviation enthusiasts to visit airports throughout the state. Fly Louisiana supports general aviation, local...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Bankruptcy cases by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Christopher Robin Braswell, 3512 Columbia Road 21, Taylor; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 17. Nevada. Kristin Fry, 229 Hempstead 126, Emmet; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?

ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Growing citrus in containers possible through winter

Living in Louisiana has many advantages, including our subtropical climate that supports the growth of many different types of plants that require warm, humid temperatures. This include citrus trees, which are native to subtropical and tropical climates and are winter hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones 9a through 11. Louisiana USDA hardiness zones cover 8a through 10a.
LOUISIANA STATE

