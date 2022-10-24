Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate importance of national politics, media access

ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO