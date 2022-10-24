Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate importance of national politics, media access

Read full article on original website
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
kasu.org
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS receives $5 million grant to reduce disparities in maternal and infant health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received a five-year, $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to improve maternal health care in Arkansas. The funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will help increase access to maternal and obstetrics care in rural...
Arkansas pastors working to get more people to the polls
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting began on Monday, and four pastors chose the first day of early voting to spread a message to voters— The message that they wanted to share, was that this election, like any, is critical. In a press conference held at St. Mark...
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman finally gets pageant crown from 1967
Judy Cox was crowned Miss Springdale back in 1967. Now, in 2022, she has finally received her crown.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana encouraging airport tourism
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Aviation Section is releasing a new program aimed toward driving tourism to Louisiana airports. The Louisiana airport passport program, called Fly Louisiana, is designed to encourage pilots and aviation enthusiasts to visit airports throughout the state. Fly Louisiana supports general aviation, local...
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
magnoliareporter.com
Bankruptcy cases by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Christopher Robin Braswell, 3512 Columbia Road 21, Taylor; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 17. Nevada. Kristin Fry, 229 Hempstead 126, Emmet; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?
ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
magnoliareporter.com
Growing citrus in containers possible through winter
Living in Louisiana has many advantages, including our subtropical climate that supports the growth of many different types of plants that require warm, humid temperatures. This include citrus trees, which are native to subtropical and tropical climates and are winter hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones 9a through 11. Louisiana USDA hardiness zones cover 8a through 10a.
