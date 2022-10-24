ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Brooklyn takes on Indiana, looks to end 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -11; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Nets take on Indiana. Brooklyn went 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

San Antonio plays conference rival Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits San Antonio in Western Conference action Sunday. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action last season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Bucks play the Hawks on 4-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of four straight games. Milwaukee finished 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles FC hosts Austin in Western Conference finals

Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (21-9-4, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -197, Austin FC +451; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts Austin in the Western Conference finals. LAFC...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers' winless start with 111-102 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth and D’Angelo Russell had 11 points for Minnesota, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took control with an 11-4 run midway through the fourth. “I see a ton of growth opportunity within it on both sides of the ball, with the bench, with everything with the lineup combinations,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I’m a prove-it-to-you guy. I still want to see it more.” LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness and lost its fifth straight. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series. With two big victories in hand, it was time to break out the Phillies hat and Rhys Hoskins jersey for the postgame press conference. “Great day,” Bridges said. Bridges led all scorers with his 27 points and Devin Booker added 16 to lead the Suns over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points. With the win, Portland improved to 5-1 this season. “It’s easy for guys to to get relaxed, but where we want to get to, you can’t do that. But all in all I think we played a good game, closed it out in the end, made a run and opened the lead up,” Simons said. Eric Gordon scored 18 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points for the struggling Rockets, who have just one win.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000. The Spurs improved to 4-2 in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season. They earned their first home win hours after Joshua Primo was waived in a surprise move. “We’re a family and we stay together,” Johnson said. “We went out on the court and played hard. We’ve been playing hard all year and we continued that tonight.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime. Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Jets spoiled the Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. “A tough way to end it, right?” Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said. “I felt we deserved better.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy