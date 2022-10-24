We finally have direct confirmation from Apple that a USB-C iPhone is coming, but it’s clear that the company is not happy about having to do so. This comes off the back of the European Union’s new rule for all devices to require a single charging solution by Autumn 2024, to eliminate unnecessary electronic waste. We’ve seen Apple respond to this with a slow migration of all its devices to USB-C — most recently including the new 2022 iPad, and rumors are pointing towards the iPhone 15 packing this universal port.

