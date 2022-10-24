ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion

Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
Texans Misspell This Word The Most

Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents

Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
Here Are The 10 Best Horror Movies Set in Texas

We all know Texas is known for some huge movies, not just ones with chainsaws. There may be some that will surprise you that are from Texas. You can also click on the name to watch the trailers. 10. The Dark and the Wicked. This movie is a newer one...
An O’Donnell High School Teacher has Been Accused of Enticing a Child

An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer released a statement Thursday stating that on Tuesday, October 18, the school was alerted that an O'Donnell High School employee had been communicating inappropriately with a high school student.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

