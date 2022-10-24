Read full article on original website
Spotify Is Considering Raising Its Prices
Nobody likes price hikes, but they’re a reality we’re living with as the economy limps along. Spotify, despite beating subscriber expectations over the past quarter, said that it is exploring a price hike for its services, according to Deadline. The company CEO Daniel Ek stated that this price...
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
You Can Refresh The Digital Wellbeing Widget When it Slacks Off
If you use the Digital Wellbeing widget, then you may have witnessed a bit of an issue. For some reason, it seems to stop updating at random points. However, Google has added a refresh button to the Digital Wellbeing widget to kick it when it starts slacking off. The Digital...
YouTube Brings Back The Navigation Panel
Being able to navigate an app is one of the most important parts of the experience. This is why YouTube is changing up the way you navigate the app. The YouTube iOS and Android app is bringing back the navigation panel. You can pretty much find anything you need to...
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
TikTok Wants To Be Your Next Mobile Gaming Platform
We’ve seen instances of social media platforms wanting to be hubs for games. This is seemingly what TikTok is doing it now, as there is an upcoming Games tab for the platform. This will give users access to exclusive mobile games that they’ll be able to play right in the app.
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
An Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Could Be On The Way
Xbox Game Pass may be seeing a price increase in the near future, it seems. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently hinted at the possibility of a price increase for Xbox Game Pass during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference. Spencer says that he doesn’t think they can hold the price at what it is currently forever.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Are Here With 12.6mm Drivers & More
Nothing has announced its second pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (Stick). These earbuds are the company’s third product, actually, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Phone (1) devices. The Nothing Ear (Stick) surely do come with an interesting design. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds do resemble...
Global Smartphone Shipments Dropped 12% In Q3 2022
Smartphone sales continue to tumble globally as consumer spending drops amid economic uncertainties. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments were down 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2022. A total of 301 million smartphones were shipped this past quarter, the report states. The figure for...
Apple Exec Explains Why iMessage Never Made It To Android
Apple exec, Craig Federighi, got interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and kind of revealed why iMessage never made it to Android. Well, that’s at least part of the reason why. Apple exec was asked about iMessage, and why it never made its way to Android. Before we get...
Samsung Made More Money From Galaxy S22 Than Galaxy S21
Samsung today published its earnings report for Q3 2022. The company suffered a rare year-on-year (YoY) profit decline, a first since the first quarter of 2020. The Korean firm also posted its lowest quarterly profit since Q1 2021. However, its smartphone business did well and posted solid profitability. According to the company’s press release, the Galaxy S22 series made more money for Samsung than the Galaxy S21 last year.
Elon Musk may not layoff 75% of Twitter staff
According to Engadget (via Bloomberg), it seems that Elon Musk has reconsidered his decision to layoff 75% of Twitter employees. The company previously called this news a rumor. After months of back and forth, the billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly completing his Twitter takeover. Musk recently tweeted a video of...
Google Sees "Solid Growth In Hardware Revenues" Thanks To Pixel 6a
Google marked “solid growth in hardware revenues” mainly thanks to the Pixel 6a. This has been revealed in Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings report. Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet, mentioned the Pixel 6a as being “primarily” responsible for that growth. The Pixel 6a is...
Amazon Will Now Accept Venmo As A Payment Option
Just before the start of the holiday season, Amazon announced it will now allow users to pay using Venmo. The e-commerce giant first announced its partnership with Venmo last year, stating it will start accepting payments in 2022. As per Amazon, this option will be available to select users from today and will be available to all US-based users by next month before Black Friday. The payment option will be available using Amazon and its iOS and Android mobile apps.
We Get A Glimpse Of Google Assistant And Discover On The Pixel Tablet
So far, the upcoming Pixel Tablet seems like it’s going to be a nice device. We know that it’s going to have tablet-optimized software straight from Google, and now we have a glimpse of that. Thanks to 9To5Google, we know how the Google Assistant and Discover feed will look on the Pixel Tablet.
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
Google has made the best WiFi 6E router so far, and somehow it's also the cheapest. Google provided AndroidHeadlines with a review unit of the Nest WiFi Pro, which we have been using for a little over a week before forming this review. This review is based on the single-pack of the Nest WiFi Pro, which should work for most people.
Google Store's Excellent Pixel 7 Trade-Ins Have Been Extended
Google boosted trade-in deals for the Pixel 7 series a while back, and has now decided to extend those offers. The Pixel 7 trade-in deals on the Google Store have been extended through November. Google’s excellent Pixel 7 trade-ins have been extended through November. You have until November 28...
Samsung Is Readying Android 13 For Galaxy A22 5G & Other Budget Models
Samsung is publicly beta-testing Android 13 for several Galaxy devices. The beta program is available for most of its flagship models released over the past few years. The Galaxy A52 is the only mid-range model to get the beta update so far. But, behind the scenes, the company is testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for a bunch of other budget and mid-range devices as well. These include the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A03s.
