Just before the start of the holiday season, Amazon announced it will now allow users to pay using Venmo. The e-commerce giant first announced its partnership with Venmo last year, stating it will start accepting payments in 2022. As per Amazon, this option will be available to select users from today and will be available to all US-based users by next month before Black Friday. The payment option will be available using Amazon and its iOS and Android mobile apps.

2 DAYS AGO