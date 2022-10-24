The T3 Fit is designed to be “super light to use yet super powerful”, and we found it ticked both those boxes in our tests. Comfortable in the hand, it’s 30% smaller and 20% lighter than your standard T3 hair dryer, and arrives with a concentrator nozzle in the box that does a great job of directing air flow. If you’re coming from having used a full-size hair dryer, it may take a while to become accustomed to the smaller design. Nevertheless, we think you’ll be pleased with the air flow, which is great for smoothing tresses, blowing out flicks and setting hair in place.

