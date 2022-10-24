Read full article on original website
You Can Refresh The Digital Wellbeing Widget When it Slacks Off
If you use the Digital Wellbeing widget, then you may have witnessed a bit of an issue. For some reason, it seems to stop updating at random points. However, Google has added a refresh button to the Digital Wellbeing widget to kick it when it starts slacking off. The Digital...
Apple Exec Explains Why iMessage Never Made It To Android
Apple exec, Craig Federighi, got interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and kind of revealed why iMessage never made it to Android. Well, that’s at least part of the reason why. Apple exec was asked about iMessage, and why it never made its way to Android. Before we get...
Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Beta Live For The OnePlus 10T
A couple of days back, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10T will soon get a beta version of Android 13. True to its words, the company has rolled out the first Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta build for the phone. The update is currently only available in India, though. OnePlus doesn’t tell if the handset will get a beta program in other markets.
TikTok Wants To Be Your Next Mobile Gaming Platform
We’ve seen instances of social media platforms wanting to be hubs for games. This is seemingly what TikTok is doing it now, as there is an upcoming Games tab for the platform. This will give users access to exclusive mobile games that they’ll be able to play right in the app.
Amazon Will Now Accept Venmo As A Payment Option
Just before the start of the holiday season, Amazon announced it will now allow users to pay using Venmo. The e-commerce giant first announced its partnership with Venmo last year, stating it will start accepting payments in 2022. As per Amazon, this option will be available to select users from today and will be available to all US-based users by next month before Black Friday. The payment option will be available using Amazon and its iOS and Android mobile apps.
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
Strengths And Weaknesses Of Tor Onion Proxy
The Tor Onion Proxy is a tool that allows users to browse the internet anonymously by routing their internet traffic through multiple layers of encryption. This can protect user privacy, as well as allow access to websites that may be blocked in certain regions. Although Tor Network functions differently than...
Global Smartphone Shipments Dropped 12% In Q3 2022
Smartphone sales continue to tumble globally as consumer spending drops amid economic uncertainties. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments were down 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2022. A total of 301 million smartphones were shipped this past quarter, the report states. The figure for...
Spotify Is Considering Raising Its Prices
Nobody likes price hikes, but they’re a reality we’re living with as the economy limps along. Spotify, despite beating subscriber expectations over the past quarter, said that it is exploring a price hike for its services, according to Deadline. The company CEO Daniel Ek stated that this price...
Spotify Accused Apple Of Anti-Competitive Behaviors
Spotify has lashed back at Apple over its 30% commission on App Store and the company’s practices that are said to be anti-competitive. The music streaming service has published a blog post to target Apple and its business practices directly. Spotify believes Apple is actually “choking competition” and making the process of buying audiobooks “far too complicated and confusing.” Spotify launched its audiobook service last month.
Download Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wallpapers
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s brand new tablet, and its wallpapers are now available to download. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Surface Pro 9 goes on sale this week. Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 wallpapers are now up for grabs. That being...
Spotify Nears 200 Million Premium Subscribers Globally
Music streaming giant Spotify Tuesday shared its Q3 2022 earnings report, revealing that it is exceeding its own expectations, at least in terms of subscriber count. The company has amassed 195 million paid subscribers globally as of September this year, a million more than it anticipated. The Swedish firm is aiming to hit the 200 million subscriber milestone before the end of the year.
Samsung Is Readying Android 13 For Galaxy A22 5G & Other Budget Models
Samsung is publicly beta-testing Android 13 for several Galaxy devices. The beta program is available for most of its flagship models released over the past few years. The Galaxy A52 is the only mid-range model to get the beta update so far. But, behind the scenes, the company is testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for a bunch of other budget and mid-range devices as well. These include the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A03s.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
Android 13 Starts Rolling Out To Vivo X80 Pro Flagship
Vivo has announced that Android 13 is coming to its flagship handset. Android 13 rollout has started for the Vivo X80 Pro. This update comes with the newly-announced Funtouch OS 13, of course. Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 is now rolling out to the Vivo X80 Pro. Do...
These Are Google "Certified" Screen Protectors For The Pixel 7
Google has shared a list of “certified” screen protectors for the Pixel 7 series handsets. The company basically updated the list for the Pixel 6 series, by adding the Pixel 7 info. Google shares a list of “certified” screen protectors for the Pixel 7 series. You...
Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates
Samsung is rolling out new Android 13 beta updates to the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is the second beta release for the former and the third for the latter. The company has already rolled out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series.
You Can Vote On New YouTube TV/Console App Features
Everyone wants their voices heard especially when it comes to new features to their favorite programs. This is why YouTube is letting people vote on new features coming to its TV and console apps. In a new forum post, the company stated that it wants to collect user feedback on...
