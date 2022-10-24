Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Spotify Is Considering Raising Its Prices
Nobody likes price hikes, but they’re a reality we’re living with as the economy limps along. Spotify, despite beating subscriber expectations over the past quarter, said that it is exploring a price hike for its services, according to Deadline. The company CEO Daniel Ek stated that this price...
Android Headlines
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Android Headlines
Apple Exec Explains Why iMessage Never Made It To Android
Apple exec, Craig Federighi, got interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and kind of revealed why iMessage never made it to Android. Well, that’s at least part of the reason why. Apple exec was asked about iMessage, and why it never made its way to Android. Before we get...
Android Headlines
Samsung Made More Money From Galaxy S22 Than Galaxy S21
Samsung today published its earnings report for Q3 2022. The company suffered a rare year-on-year (YoY) profit decline, a first since the first quarter of 2020. The Korean firm also posted its lowest quarterly profit since Q1 2021. However, its smartphone business did well and posted solid profitability. According to the company’s press release, the Galaxy S22 series made more money for Samsung than the Galaxy S21 last year.
Android Headlines
Amazon Will Now Accept Venmo As A Payment Option
Just before the start of the holiday season, Amazon announced it will now allow users to pay using Venmo. The e-commerce giant first announced its partnership with Venmo last year, stating it will start accepting payments in 2022. As per Amazon, this option will be available to select users from today and will be available to all US-based users by next month before Black Friday. The payment option will be available using Amazon and its iOS and Android mobile apps.
Android Headlines
Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Beta Live For The OnePlus 10T
A couple of days back, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10T will soon get a beta version of Android 13. True to its words, the company has rolled out the first Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta build for the phone. The update is currently only available in India, though. OnePlus doesn’t tell if the handset will get a beta program in other markets.
Android Headlines
You Can Refresh The Digital Wellbeing Widget When it Slacks Off
If you use the Digital Wellbeing widget, then you may have witnessed a bit of an issue. For some reason, it seems to stop updating at random points. However, Google has added a refresh button to the Digital Wellbeing widget to kick it when it starts slacking off. The Digital...
Android Headlines
TikTok Wants To Be Your Next Mobile Gaming Platform
We’ve seen instances of social media platforms wanting to be hubs for games. This is seemingly what TikTok is doing it now, as there is an upcoming Games tab for the platform. This will give users access to exclusive mobile games that they’ll be able to play right in the app.
Android Headlines
Spotify Accused Apple Of Anti-Competitive Behaviors
Spotify has lashed back at Apple over its 30% commission on App Store and the company’s practices that are said to be anti-competitive. The music streaming service has published a blog post to target Apple and its business practices directly. Spotify believes Apple is actually “choking competition” and making the process of buying audiobooks “far too complicated and confusing.” Spotify launched its audiobook service last month.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Android Headlines
Samsung Is Readying Android 13 For Galaxy A22 5G & Other Budget Models
Samsung is publicly beta-testing Android 13 for several Galaxy devices. The beta program is available for most of its flagship models released over the past few years. The Galaxy A52 is the only mid-range model to get the beta update so far. But, behind the scenes, the company is testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for a bunch of other budget and mid-range devices as well. These include the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A03s.
Android Headlines
An Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Could Be On The Way
Xbox Game Pass may be seeing a price increase in the near future, it seems. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently hinted at the possibility of a price increase for Xbox Game Pass during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference. Spencer says that he doesn’t think they can hold the price at what it is currently forever.
Android Headlines
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Are Here With 12.6mm Drivers & More
Nothing has announced its second pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (Stick). These earbuds are the company’s third product, actually, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Phone (1) devices. The Nothing Ear (Stick) surely do come with an interesting design. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds do resemble...
Android Headlines
It's Finally Official, Elon Musk Completes $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter, it’s finally official. Tesla owner has completed his $44 billion Twitter deal. Reports have been coming in for hours, and Elon Musk went to Twitter to write “the bird is freed”, thus confirming the takeover. It’s official, Elon Musk...
Android Headlines
Global Smartphone Shipments Dropped 12% In Q3 2022
Smartphone sales continue to tumble globally as consumer spending drops amid economic uncertainties. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments were down 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2022. A total of 301 million smartphones were shipped this past quarter, the report states. The figure for...
Android Headlines
Google Store's Excellent Pixel 7 Trade-Ins Have Been Extended
Google boosted trade-in deals for the Pixel 7 series a while back, and has now decided to extend those offers. The Pixel 7 trade-in deals on the Google Store have been extended through November. Google’s excellent Pixel 7 trade-ins have been extended through November. You have until November 28...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Update To Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung yesterday revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get the stable Android 13 update next month. While we don’t yet have the precise date, the company is hard at work on readying the update. It has just rolled out a new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta build to the foldable.
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of Google Assistant And Discover On The Pixel Tablet
So far, the upcoming Pixel Tablet seems like it’s going to be a nice device. We know that it’s going to have tablet-optimized software straight from Google, and now we have a glimpse of that. Thanks to 9To5Google, we know how the Google Assistant and Discover feed will look on the Pixel Tablet.
Android Headlines
Samsung Maintenance Mode Ensures Data Safety During Phone Repair
Samsung recently released its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series. It brings a host of new features and improvements to the devices. One of the most notable new features is the company’s Maintenance Mode. It is a privacy feature that allows you to block access to your data when you hand over the phone to a technician for repair or service. To make users familiar with Maintenace Mode, Samsung has published a press release explaining it.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
