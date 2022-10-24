The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.

2 DAYS AGO