Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four outstanding business leaders as the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame class of 2023:. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. E. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board, Bumper to Bumper/Crow-Burlingame Co.
From the Other Sideline – Arkansas
1. What is an Arkansas fan’s first thoughts of Auburn football right now?. Can we put the nail in Harsin’s coffin? Or, is there any way that Auburn could be talked into keeping him for another year? And lastly, why haven’t we beaten Auburn in seven years?
Fort Smith police warn of scam calls demanding ransom
Fort Smith police warn residents of scam calls in circulation from a caller claiming to have kidnapped children and demanding a ransom.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
Arkansas vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Arkansas vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Another Razorback Freshman Makes Watch List for National Award
Jordan Walsh among select group on preseason list for national forward award.
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man facing a potential 160-year prison sentence for $100 million of COVID-related fraud charges has reached a plea agreement.
New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
