Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, GA. — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, NEV. — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows
SALEM, ORE. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests,...
Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, 'Where is Nancy?' sources say
CNN — The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to tie him up "until Nancy got home," according to two sources familiar with the situation. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was "waiting for Nancy." Paul Pelosi was attacked...
Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy
NEW YORK — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question he...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, KAN. — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part...
Beasley takes $2M cash advantage over Budd as election nears, but outside spending favors Republicans
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley entered the final weeks of her campaign with a sizable cash advantage over her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, according to newly released campaign finance reports. The former chief justice of the state Supreme Court took in $4.9 million...
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Pakistan's foreign ministry says that a 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been released and returned to his home country
Your guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser
Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president, appears twice on ballot, facing Republican attorney Mark Meuser.
