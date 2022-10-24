Read full article on original website
Herzog in DC: The bond between Israel and the US is unbreakable
Israeli President Isaac Herzog greeted a largely admiring crowd of dozens of American Jewish leaders in a Washington hotel conference room on Tuesday. In a period of intense political divisions, with elections looming in the United States and Israel, Herzog’s brother, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, asked those in attendance to try to keep politics out of the discussion.
Taliban approves conservation work on historic Afghan synagogue
(JTA) — Though the Jews of Herat in western Afghanistan haven’t lived there in decades, the city’s historic synagogue, thought to have been built around the turn of the 20th century, is set to undergo a conservation project with the backing of the Taliban government, according to the Art Newspaper.
Herzog to Biden: ‘You are a true friend of Israel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at the White House, describing his invitation to Washington as “an expression of true friendship.”. “You are a true friend of Israel, Mr. President. The United States is our closest and strongest historical ally,” Herzog told...
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Israel and Lebanon sign US-brokered maritime boundaries deal
(JTA) — After years of negotiation and military posturing, Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered agreement that establishes maritime boundaries between the countries, allowing each to explore for fossil fuels unthreatened by the prospect of an attack. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, heading into an election next Tuesday and...
Pro-Israel organizations gather in response to ‘oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry
As the United Nations prepared to hear the results of the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry, which many are calling a demonization of the Jewish state, the parents of a 5-year-old boy who died during a Hamas bombing told their story to the media gathered outside the U.N. building in New York.
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Lebanese president: Israel border deal has no ‘political dimensions’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun clarified on Thursday that the maritime border deal forged with Israel does not constitute recognition by Beirut of Israel, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested as much. In a statement issued after he signed a letter approving the terms of the agreement, Aoun said it would...
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Israeli president invited to address joint session of Congress
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint session of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate 75 years since its founding. “It has always been a point of pride for our country that...
In Brazil’s presidential election, many Jews feel like they are choosing ‘between the cross and the sword’
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
Prominent rabbi abused power but can still teach, German university investigation concludes
(JTA) — An influential Germany rabbi may return to teaching at the University of Potsdam and the seminary he founded, nearly six months after he stepped back amid a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power. But the school should be restructured to reduce the influence...
UK chief rabbi to stay with King Charles to be able to attend coronation on Shabbat
Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom Ephraim Mirvis will be an overnight guest of the royal family in May so that he will be able to attend King Charles’s coronation that will take place on Shabbat. Mirvis and his wife Valerie will stay at Clarence House on Friday, May...
Six Lions’ Den members turn themselves in to the Palestinian Authority
Six members of Nablus-based terror group Lions’ Den, including its leader, Mahmoud al-Banna, have turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority and have been placed in protective custody in Jericho, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Another 15 members of the group are in talks with P.A. security forces regarding...
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Sylvan Adams takes tikkun olam to new heights
There is essentially no limit to Sylvan Adams’ commitment to biking, tikkun olam (the Jewish concept of repairing the world) and portraying his beloved country of Israel in a positive light. The Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist, who made aliyah from Montreal along with his wife in 2015, has devoted himself to serving as a self-appointed “ambassador-at-large for the State of Israel.”
Future of democracy not at stake in upcoming elections
For all of the enormous differences between Israeli and American politics, there is one great similarity between the elections that will be held in both countries next month. According to those on the left in both Israel and the United States, the results will largely determine the future of democracy.
Washington can’t find a path forward in Iran nuclear talks, says a senior Israeli official
The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should...
