The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”

1 DAY AGO